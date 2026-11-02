Arsenal set to step up interest in Eli Junior Kroupi amid PSG threat

Arsenal are expected to accelerate their interest in Eli Junior Kroupi amid suggestions that PSG are also going strong in the chase of the Bournemouth star.

According to Football Insider, Eli Junior Kroupi is expected to grab headlines amid rising interest from heavyweight clubs ahead of January. Arsenal are among those expected to accelerate their pursuit of the 13-goal Premier League sensation, with PSG also heavily linked with the Bournemouth star, leaving the Cherries with a firm decision on the Frenchman’s future.

Eli Junior Kroupi has been a sensational signing for Bournemouth, with the Frenchman becoming the highest-scoring teenager in a debut season in Premier League history, and he broke the record in his first campaign with the Cherries. His performances have certainly attracted big interest in the market.

Bournemouth are in a strong position to dictate terms, with a few teams likely to express an interest ahead of January. There might have been a case that the Frenchman might have attracted big bids in the summer as Tottenham were keen, only for a metatarsal injury to cool interest in the market.

PSG were also in the mix at one stage, and continue to maintain big interest in the French attacker ahead of the January transfer window. The season-ending injury to key attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has opened up a fresh requirement to strengthen the attack in the winter market, with the Bournemouth star firmly a target as per the report.

Arsenal to face challenges in Eli Junior Kroupi chase

Arsenal are also interested in Kroupi ahead of January, as per reports, with Mikel Arteta eager to add a new goalscorer to his squad. The Gunners do have personnel issues in their attacking third, and have been on the trail of the Bournemouth star for a while now.

The Gunners could face challenges due to the interest from PSG, as well as the possibility of a huge transfer fee demand from Bournemouth. The South Coast side are not interested in a winter sale as per reports, and they are likely to put their strong foot forward in blocking any approaches.

The price point is likely to be exorbitant given the 13-goal Premier League sensation does not have a set release clause in his present agreement. Bournemouth are leaning towards keeping him, although Arsenal could accelerate their pursuit of Kroupi if they feel the attacker can be signed in the January window.

There is no clear pathway for Arsenal or PSG in the race at the moment, as these clubs are expected to monitor his performances ahead, given he recently made his return following an absence of three months. There is every chance Kroupi is attracted to join PSG or the Gunners, although only time will tell how strong Bournemouth are in their stance ahead of January.