Eli Junior Kroupi unlikely to leave Bournemouth in January amid Tottenham links

Tottenham may face a mounting task in pursuit of Eli Junior Kroupi, with Bournemouth having no plans to entertain offers for the Frenchman.

According to Football Insider, Bournemouth are set to take a strong stance with regard to Eli Junior Kroupi’s future ahead of the January transfer window. The Cherries are not considering a sale of the talented Frenchman, which could come as a blow for Tottenham, who had plans to rekindle their interest in the young forward.

Eli Junior Kroupi was a sensational performer last season, his first in the Premier League and for Bournemouth. The Frenchman scored 13 times in the league last term to help the Cherries qualify for the UEFA Europa League, with the team extremely close to massive Champions League qualification at the time.

His displays had invariably attracted considerable interest during the summer, with Bournemouth not prioritising a big-money sale at the time. Even if they were to part ways, the report claimed the Cherries were ready to demand as much as £80 million or more for the attacker, and they may seek a similar fee if they were to part ways in the upcoming January window.

Tottenham held a big interest back in the summer, as per reports, and while they might have been preparing for a big move, a pre-season foot injury prevented any overtures from clubs. Kroupi has only recently returned to action, and Bournemouth believe he has a huge role to play for the club this season.

Bournemouth to block January sale

Ahead of January, there are many top teams showing interest, with Arsenal and Barcelona among those reportedly linked. Kroupi is certainly one of the sought-after young strikers on the continent, and it is no surprise that top teams are looking at him ahead of the winter market.

Tottenham are also one of those ready to rekindle their interest, as there is a need for a new striker in the team. There are concerns about the form of Dominic Solanke, while Richarlison is expected to depart in the winter window, which may compel them to pursue the French League attacking sensation.

Bournemouth have no interest in considering a January sale, and they are likely to stick to their current stance on the striker. They believe Kroupi will be essential for their Premier League and European campaigns, with Marco Rose’s side planning on scaling new heights.

The summer window could provide a new outlook on their stance, and Kroupi could be one of those players widely expected to depart in the close season. However, for now, Bournemouth are not interested, and should teams like Tottenham come in with an approach, they have to pay exorbitantly to get a chance at the Frenchman.