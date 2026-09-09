Bournemouth will not consider offers for Eli Junior Kroupi in January

Arsenal have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of Eli Junior Kroupi, as Bournemouth won’t negotiate his departure in January.

Arsenal are expected to make another attempt to sign Eli Junior Kroupi during the January transfer window, but Bournemouth are unlikely to entertain offers midway through the season, as per Football Insider.

The Cherries demanded more than £80 million for the French youth international during the summer and are expected to maintain a similar valuation in January. Kroupi emerged as one of the biggest young attacking talents in the Premier League last season, scoring 13 goals in 33 appearances (less than 1,700 minutes).

His performances played an important role in Bournemouth securing UEFA Europa League football, while he also broke a notable record by surpassing Robbie Keane and Robbie Fowler for the most goals scored by a teenager in a single Premier League campaign.

The young Frenchman’s rise naturally attracted interest from several major clubs. Arsenal were among the strongest admirers, while Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain were also linked with the forward.

The Gunners were reportedly ahead of Spurs before Kroupi suffered an injury that ultimately prevented a summer transfer. The 20-year-old fractured his metatarsal in July and underwent successful surgery. He is expected to remain sidelined until late October.

Bournemouth won’t sell mid-season

Eli Junior Kroupi’s expected return in late October is central to Bournemouth’s refusal to sell, as he is expected to provide a significant boost when he returns to the squad. The Cherries have little incentive to weaken their team during a season in which they are competing in Europe.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have good reason to continue pursuing the teenager. Mikel Arteta made only one attacking addition during the summer, signing Christos Tzolis, while Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus all left the club.

The Gunners must therefore reinforce their attacking depth, particularly on the left side. Kroupi’s versatility, capable of playing left and centre, directly addresses Arsenal’s post-departure shortage in attacking depth and flank presence.

He is capable of operating from the flank while also competing with Viktor Gyokeres for the central striker role. His versatility, age and proven Premier League record make him an ideal fit for Arsenal’s long-term plans. However, Bournemouth’s determination to keep him until at least the end of the season could force the Gunners to wait.