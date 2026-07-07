Tottenham prepare £85 million bid to sign Eli Junior Kroupi

Tottenham Hotspur are gearing up to make a bid worth £85 million to sign Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a £85 million bid for Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, according to Alex Crook via talkSPORT. The North London club have identified the French youngster as a priority target as they look to complete their squad overhaul under Roberto De Zerbi.

Kroupi has enjoyed a rapid rise in recent years, establishing himself as one of the most exciting attacking prospects in European football. Tottenham are believed to be weighing a £85 million bid, reflecting their high regard for the forward’s versatility. While Bournemouth are reluctant to part ways with one of their prized assets, such a substantial proposal could certainly tempt them.

Kroupi has earned praise across Europe for his technical quality, movement in the final third, and versatility in attacking positions. His ability to operate across the front line makes him an attractive option for clubs seeking both quality and long-term potential.

Why Tottenham are after Kroupi?

Tottenham’s interest comes during a period of significant transition. The North London club have already strengthened several areas of the squad and are now looking to add firepower to their forward line. Kroupi appears to have emerged as one of the standout names on their shortlist as they look for someone who can support/cover for the injury-prone Dominic Solanke.

Amidst uncertainty around Richarlison‘s future, investing in the French youth international, who had 13 Premier League goals in just over 1,600 minutes last season, would certainly make a lot of sense.

The pursuit also highlights Tottenham’s willingness to target younger players with significant upside. Rather than focusing exclusively on established names, the club have increasingly looked to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level for years to come.

For the Cherries, keeping Kroupi is a priority. The high-flying Premier League club view him as central to their long-term plans; an offer of £85 million could force a reckoning. Nevertheless, the financial opportunity such a deal would create makes it one the club may struggle to refuse.

With Kroupi firmly on Tottenham’s radar and a bid believed imminent, the move will be one to watch in the weeks ahead. Reports have already suggested that Spurs have been in talks with the player and his camp, as they lure him to North London.