Paris Saint-Germain will not pursue 20-year-old Bournemouth attacker Eli Junior Kroupi this summer, having moved on to Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Eli Junior Kroupi is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur, with the North London club now having a clearer run at him. The update has also revealed that the Lilywhites are “gaining belief” that they can win the race to sign the 20-year-old versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window.

However, a summer move for the Bournemouth sensation will not be straightforward, as Pete O’Rourke has reported on Football Insider that the Cherries are “doing everything” to block a summer departure for the Frenchman. Meanwhile, O’Rourke has suggested that a “hefty bid” is on the cards, with Tottenham stepping up interest in him.

The rise and rise of Eli Junior Kroupi

Eli Junior Kroupi has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from FC Lorient. The Premier League club signed the 20-year-old in February 2025 and immediately loaned him back to Lorient. So, the youngster belatedly arrived at the Vitality Stadium last summer.

The French prodigy was impressive in the 2025/26 campaign despite not being an undisputed first-choice starter. Kroupi has scored 13 goals in only 1,839 minutes of game time in 35 outings for Bournemouth thus far. His exploits were critical as the Cherries secured a sixth-placed finish in the recently concluded campaign, while his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

What next?

PSG’s interest in Eli Junior Kroupi made sense. While Luis Enrique has a stacked attack, Goncalo Ramos has joined AC Milan this summer, creating a vacancy for a striker who can alternate game time with Ousmane Dembele. The Bournemouth forward thus emerged as an option worth considering, though they are now focusing on a move for Barcelona winger Ferran Torres.

As for Tottenham, the Lilywhites need a prolific striker. Randal Kolo Muani has returned to PSG after an underwhelming loan spell, while Dominic Solanke has struggled with persistent fitness issues throughout his time with the North London club. Kroupi’s versatility will provide tactical flexibility to Roberto De Zerbi, making him a viable target for the summer window.

Bournemouth right to try keeping Eli Junior Kroupi

Kroupi may find the opportunity to join a high-profile club appealing, but staying at Bournemouth will guarantee him regular game time. Additionally, the Frenchman can play European football with the Cherries, which Tottenham cannot provide in the upcoming campaign.