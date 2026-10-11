Eli Junior Kroupi has heart set on Barcelona switch

Bournemouth attacker Eli Junior Kroupi is keen on joining Barcelona, hoping to seal a move to Camp Nou next year.

According to an update from Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, Eli Junior Kroupi is the subject of interest from Barcelona. The reigning La Liga champions are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker in one of the next two transfer windows, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old Bournemouth attacker.

Per Juan Jesus, Barcelona are “the club of his heart and the player doesn’t hide it”. The update adds that Moussa Sissoko, the Frenchman’s agent, does not have healthy working relations with Joan Laporta after the saga surrounding Ousmane Dembele a few years ago. However, he is working on rebuilding the issue with Deco.

The rise and rise of Eli Junior Kroupi

Eli Junior Kroupi has rapidly established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from FC Lorient. The Premier League club signed the 20-year-old in February 2025 and immediately loaned him back to Lorient for the remainder of the season before arriving at the Vitality Stadium ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The French attacker was impressive in his debut campaign despite not being an undisputed first-choice starter. Kroupi has scored 13 goals in only 1,839 minutes of game time in 35 outings for Bournemouth thus far. His exploits were pivotal as the Cherries secured a sixth-placed finish in the recently concluded campaign, while his progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs.

La Liga adventure on the horizon?

Barcelona’s interest in Eli Junior Kroupi is understandable. The Catalan giants are scouring the market for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, even though they signed Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal in the summer transfer window. However, the Brazilian is only a backup, meaning they need a better solution for the central striker berth.

While Raphinha has been excellent as a striker this season, he is not a long-term solution for the position. Several strikers have thus emerged on Barcelona’s wishlist, with Kroupi also a viable target. However, convincing Bournemouth to sell will be a tall order, as recent reports have claimed that the Cherries have no interest in cashing in on the Frenchman in January.

Even if Bournemouth opened up to the possibility of selling Kroupi, Barcelona will face stiff competition for his signature, with Arsenal also interested. However, with the French attacking prospect having his heart set on a move to Camp Nou, Barcelona will be better-placed in the race to sign him.