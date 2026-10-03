Barcelona rival Arsenal, Tottenham in Eli Junior Kroupi chase

Arsenal and Tottenham are set to face stiff competition from Barcelona in their pursuit of Bournemouth attacking sensation Eli Junior Kroupi.

Barcelona remain interested in Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi as they prepare for a potential battle with Arsenal and Tottenham for the 20-year-old Frenchman. According to Fichajes, Kroupi remains on Barcelona’s transfer shortlist despite suffering a serious foot injury this summer.

Bournemouth are reportedly demanding between €90 million and €100 million for the talented French forward, with his form after returning from injury likely to determine whether the Catalan club revive their interest.

The Catalan giants had already made concrete progress towards signing Kroupi during the summer transfer window. The club submitted two offers below €100 million, but Bournemouth rejected both proposals. The situation eventually ended when Kroupi fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during pre-season and required surgery at the end of July.

The injury has kept him out for more than three months, with his return currently anticipated around the first week of November. Barcelona’s interest in Kroupi initially grew when their pursuit of Julian Alvarez began to falter.

Sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick reportedly approved of the Frenchman’s profile, although the Cherries’ valuation made a deal difficult from the beginning.

Kroupi enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the Premier League last season, scoring 13 goals in 33 appearances for Bournemouth. His impressive form in front of goal raised his market value to €70 million and made him the highest-scoring teenager in his first season in the English top flight.

Bournemouth are under no pressure to sell, however. Kroupi’s current contract runs until June 30, 2030, giving the club considerable leverage when negotiating with potential suitors.

Premier League clubs to rival Barcelona

Arsenal and Tottenham are also monitoring the striker and could explore a January move if Kroupi makes a successful return and quickly rediscovers his best form.

For Arsenal, Kroupi could provide competition for Kai Havertz and give Mikel Arteta another option in the centre-forward position and speculation surrounding the exit-linked Viktor Gyokeres. Tottenham, meanwhile, could see him as competition and cover for Dominic Solanke, whose injury record has been a concern.

Barcelona have a longer-term plan. The club brought in Gabriel Jesus as a more economical attacking option but reportedly see Kroupi as a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, who left the club at the end of last season. Rather than rushing into another major investment, the Blaugrana could wait until the summer of 2027 before deciding whether to make another attempt.

Much will depend on Kroupi’s recovery. If the Frenchman returns strongly and reproduces the form that made him one of the Premier League’s most exciting young forwards last season, Bournemouth could face offers from Barcelona, Arsenal, and Tottenham.