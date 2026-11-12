Aston Villa relaxed over Zion Suzuki future amid Real Madrid links

Aston Villa are not worried about losing 24-year-old Japanese international Zion Suzuki anytime soon despite interest from European bigwigs.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are closely monitoring the progress of Zion Suzuki. Both European heavyweights are eager to bolster their first-team squads by signing a goalkeeper next year, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old Aston Villa shot-stopper.

However, per Pete O’Rourke, staff members at Aston Villa believe that “Suzuki can develop into one of the best goalkeepers in the world” in the coming years. The report adds that Unai Emery “views the youngster as a key part of his plans to establish the Villans as a regular Champions League club” in the seasons to come.

Zion Suzuki and his career progression

Zion Suzuki has made significant progress since moving to Europe in August 2023, enjoying solid stints with Sint-Truiden and Parma to establish himself as one of the world’s best young goalkeepers. The Japanese international made over 50 appearances for Parma, conceding 83 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets. While those figures were not eye-catching, his shot-stopping impressed scouts and analysts.

His performances helped him become a regular for Japan’s national team, and he impressed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup while compelling Aston Villa to complete a £30 million move in the summer. The 24-year-old has been excellent for the West Midlands club, even though he has kept only three clean sheets in 14 outings thus far while conceding 19 goals.

What next?

Zion Suzuki’s impressive performances have alerted Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 champions hold a long-standing interest in the Aston Villa mainstay, having considered a summer deal. The continued interest makes sense, as Lucas Chevalier faces an uncertain future at Parc des Princes. So, Suzuki can arrive as a top-notch alternative to Matvey Safonov.

As for Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois, at 34, is approaching the twilight of his career, compelling them to seek a solution from the market. Several young goalkeepers, including Mike Penders, have thus emerged on Los Blancos’ wishlist, with Suzuki also a viable target. Despite his modest stature compared to Courtois, Suzuki has been adept at claiming aerial balls while possessing world-class shot-stopping ability, making him a credible option.

However, with Aston Villa relaxed about Suzuki’s future and adamant that he is a part of Unai Emery’s long-term plans, suitors will struggle to convince the West Midlands club to sell.