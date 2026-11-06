Real Madrid considering Mike Penders as Thibaut Courtois replacement

Real Madrid have begun planning for the succession of Thibaut Courtois, with Mike Penders now a target.

According to Fichajes, Mike Penders has emerged as one of three goalkeeping options being considered by Florentino Perez and Jose Mourinho ahead of the Belgian’s expected departure.

Courtois’ contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in the summer of 2027, prompting Madrid to assess potential long-term replacements. The club are reportedly weighing up three profiles: Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen, Porto captain Diogo Costa and Chelsea youngster Penders.

Verbruggen is regarded as the most established Premier League option and the 24-year-old Dutch international has enjoyed an impressive campaign with Brighton, recording six clean sheets while conceding seven goals. His contract runs until June 2028 and his market value is estimated at around €40 million. Costa offers another attractive possibility as the 27-year-old is a Portugal international and a key figure for Porto, having conceded 11 goals and kept seven clean sheets in 15 appearances this season.

Penders emerges as long-term alternative

Penders represents a different proposition and the 21-year-old Belgian is viewed in his homeland as a potential successor to Courtois and has begun gaining greater prominence at Chelsea following Emiliano Martinez’s injury. Under Xabi Alonso, Penders has made six appearances this season, conceding six goals and keeping three clean sheets. His performances have reportedly satisfied the Chelsea coaching staff and strengthened his reputation as one of Europe’s more promising young goalkeepers.

Chelsea have already demonstrated their faith in Penders by handing him a contract until June 2032. That lengthy agreement puts the London club in a powerful negotiating position and means Madrid would likely have to pay a significant fee to prise him away. Costa’s contract situation could make him easier to acquire as his Porto deal expires in June 2027, meaning the Portuguese club could be forced to negotiate at a lower price to avoid losing him for nothing a year later.

Madrid’s scouts are expected to compile comparative reports on all three goalkeepers during the opening months of 2027. The final decision could depend on Courtois’ own plans, with the club prepared to act if the Belgian confirms he will not extend his stay.

A long term solution for Real Madrid

Penders may ultimately be the most intriguing option of the three because Madrid would be planning for the next decade. Verbruggen offers greater experience in one of Europe’s strongest leagues, while Costa has the advantage of Champions League pedigree and a potentially favourable contract situation. Both would arguably provide greater certainty immediately.

Penders, however, has the most obvious long-term narrative as he is young, already playing for a major European club and possesses the physical profile expected of a modern elite goalkeeper. His development under Alonso could also prove particularly valuable if Madrid believe his ceiling is high enough.

The major obstacle is Chelsea as the contract until 2032 gives the Blues little reason to sell, particularly if Penders establishes himself as their long-term No. 1. Madrid would therefore need to convince Chelsea and potentially the player that a move to the Bernabeu represents the next step in his development.

If Courtois leaves in 2027, Madrid’s decision should not be based solely on who is best today. They need to identify the goalkeeper capable of protecting their goal for years to come and on that criterion, Penders deserves serious consideration.