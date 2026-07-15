Newcastle United consider Zion Suzuki as James Trafford contingent, face PSG threat

Newcastle United view Zion Suzuki as a viable alternative to top target James Trafford, but they face competition from PSG and other English rivals.

Newcastle United have emerged as alternative suitors for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, per Football Insider, as their pursuit of Manchester City’s James Trafford, displaced by summer signing Gianluigi Donnarumma, faces complications ahead of the World Cup. If the Magpies pursue Suzuki, they will need to fend off competition from PSG and other Premier League rivals interested in the Parma star.

The Trafford situation has not progressed much at Newcastle United so far, in part because the goalkeeper is part of the England World Cup squad. Once the tournament ends, The Tyneside outfit will resume pursuit of Trafford while keeping contingency options alive, including Suzuki.

The Magpies have brought in Ewen Jaouen from Stade Reims in the ongoing transfer window, but he is likely to serve as backup to the first-choice goalkeeper and as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale.

The Suzuki contingency

Newcastle United have held an interest in Zion Suzuki, with the report stating that Parma are eager to cash in on the goalkeeper following his impressive displays at the World Cup and the growing interest in the market. The Magpies can initiate talks with the player’s camp and potentially with the Serie A side over a move, as Suzuki would offer a strong alternative as one of Europe’s emerging goalkeeping talents.

Competition for Suzuki is intense, with Leeds United and Aston Villa tracking the 23-year-old, while PSG’s entry into the race adds further pressure. Aston Villa are eager to keep hold of Emiliano Martínez, while Leeds recently lost their first-choice goalkeeper, Karl Darlow, on a free transfer, as he joined Manchester United.

PSG to rival for Zion Suzuki?

Leeds United are expected to keep pushing for Suzuki, and Newcastle United could do the same if they fail to sign Trafford. Those English sides could face a major hurdle in the form of PSG, as per Fichajes, with the Ligue 1 giants expected to enter the race for the goalkeeper as Lucas Chevalier is poised to leave PSG.

Chevalier lost his place as the first-choice goalkeeper to backup keeper Matvey Safonov midway through last season, and that situation is not expected to change. With Chevalier’s exit expected and Safonov ascendant in goal, PSG are pursuing Suzuki as a long-term first-choice option, positioning the Ligue 1 giants as serious rivals to Newcastle in the race.