Lucas Chevalier poised to leave PSG amid Aston Villa, Tottenham links

Lucas Chevalier has been linked with a move away from PSG at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has struggled for regular opportunities at the French club, and he needs to play more often. Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the player, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to provide him with an exit route.

According to JeunesFooteux, the player is now poised to leave the French champions in search of regular playing time, and the development will come as a boost for the two clubs, hoping to sign him.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has played just over 1500 minutes in the league this season. He is entering the peak years of his career, and he needs to play more often. It remains to be seen whether PSG is prepared to sanction his departure in the summer.

Chevalier was highly rated across Europe before his move to PSG. However, the move has not worked out as expected. He has failed to cement his place as the first-choice goalkeeper at the club, and it would make sense for him to move on.

Villa and Spurs could use Chevalier

Aston Villa need a reliable goalkeeper to replace Emiliano Martinez in the long term, and the 24-year-old could be ideal for them. He will get more opportunities at the West Midlands club, and it could help him develop further. Aston Villa were interested in Chevalier last summer as well.

On the other hand, Tottenham need more quality in the goalkeeping department. Guglielmo Vicario has been quite inconsistent and has been linked to a return to Italy.

The 24-year-old French goalkeeper has shown his quality with Lille in the past, and there is no doubt that he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well. He will be hungry to prove his quality at the highest level, and his determination to succeed could be a bonus for Aston Villa or Tottenham.

Both clubs have the financial muscle to pay a premium for the 24-year-old goalkeeper, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.