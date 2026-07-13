Newcastle United begin negotiations to sign Zion Suzuki

Newcastle United will look to sign 23-year-old Japanese international Zion Suzuki from Serie A club Parma this summer.

According to a report by The Chronicle, Aston Villa and Leeds United are also interested in Zion Suzuki. The two Premier League clubs are keen on bolstering their first-team squads by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Parma stopper. Meanwhile, the Serie A club will demand around £17 million to part ways with the player.

Zion Suzuki and his time in Serie A so far

Zion Suzuki has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A since joining Parma Calcio from Sint-Truiden in July 2024. The player was an immediate success at the club, and he has been a pivotal figure for the Crociati in the last two seasons. His exploits have helped him become a mainstay between the sticks for Japan, and he was impressive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Japanese international made over 50 appearances for Parma thus far, conceding 83 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets. While those numbers do not inspire much confidence, his shot-stopping has impressed scouts and analysts in the last two seasons. Several well-known clubs, including Newcastle United, Leeds United, and Aston Villa, are thus vying for his signature in the summer transfer window.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Newcastle United’s interest in pursuing a goalkeeper may be surprising, but it makes sense. While Ewen Jaouen has arrived at St. James’ Park this summer, he has replaced Aaron Ramsdale, who has returned to Southampton after his loan spell. Meanwhile, Nick Pope reportedly faces an uncertain future at the club amid his links with Ipswich Town.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s interest in Zion Suzuki makes sense. The Villans are worried about Emiliano Martinez’s long-term future, with widespread reports linking the Argentina international with Juventus. Recent reports have claimed that the Argentine international has already reached an agreement on personal terms. So, Aston Villa must seek a new first-choice stopper from the market.

As for Leeds United, Lucas Perri failed to make his mark in the 2025/26 season, while Illan Meslier is leaving as a free agent. Meanwhile, Karl Darlow, who usurped Perri as the first-choice goalkeeper for the West Yorkshire outfit in the second half of the campaign, is on the cusp of joining Manchester United. So, Leeds United need a replacement, with Suzuki an option worth considering.

With Newcastle United holding talks for a deal, Aston Villa and Leeds United must intensify their efforts to sign the Japanese goalkeeper. Meanwhile, Parma’s asking price of £17 million adds to Suzuki’s appeal, and a summer adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards.