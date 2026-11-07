Liverpool, Real Madrid closely monitoring Zion Suzuki at Aston Villa

Liverpool and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the progress of 24-year-old Japanese international Zion Suzuki at Aston Villa.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Paris Saint-Germain are also tracking Zion Suzuki’s progress. Among these six suitors, most are eager to sign a goalkeeper next summer, and they have set their sights on a move for 24-year-old Aston Villa shot-stopper.

However, per TEAMtalk, Aston Villa are “far from concerned about losing their prized asset” anytime soon. The report adds that the Villans believe Suzuki is “arguably the most exciting goalkeeping talent in the world” and have no interest in entertaining bids to part ways with him.

Zion Suzuki and his career progression

Zion Suzuki has been impressive since moving to Europe in August 2023, enjoying stints with Sint-Truiden and Parma before establishing himself as one of the world’s best young goalkeepers. His performances helped him become a regular for Japan’s national team, and he impressed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Japanese international made over 50 appearances for Parma, conceding 83 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets. Those figures suggested inconsistency, yet his shot-stopping impressed scouts and analysts, with Aston Villa completing a £30 million move in the summer. Suzuki has been excellent for the West Midlands club, even though he has kept only three clean sheets in 13 outings thus far.

What next?

Zion Suzuki’s impressive performances have alerted Liverpool. The Reds are scouring the market for a goalkeeper, as Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili face an uncertain future at Anfield. While the former may leave as a free agent next summer amid his links with Flamengo, the latter has attracted interest from Real Madrid. Despite signing Lucca Brughmans, Liverpool may need a top-notch alternative, with Suzuki’s shot-stopping exploits capturing their imagination.

As for Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois, at 34, is in the twilight of his career, compelling the club to seek a solution from the market. Several young shot-stoppers, including Mike Penders, have emerged on Los Blancos’ wishlist, with Suzuki also a viable target. Despite his modest stature, Suzuki has been adept at claiming aerial balls, making him a viable successor to Courtois.

However, with Aston Villa adamant that Suzuki is “arguably the most exciting goalkeeping talent in the world,” suitors will struggle to convince the West Midlands club to sell.