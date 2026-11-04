Flamengo eyeing 2027 move for Alisson Becker, a complication remains

Flamengo are interested in pursuing a bargain move for Alisson Becker in 2027 and they could open talks over a pre-contract in January, although there are plenty of complications ahead

Flamengo are interested in signing free-agent goalkeeper Alisson Becker in 2027, with his Liverpool contract expiring next summer, according to Sport Witness. The South American giants are eyeing a pre-contract agreement once the January window opens, but face significant complications before they can finalise a move.

Alisson Becker is widely considered one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, and he has been a force for Liverpool since his huge €62.5 million move from Roma in the summer of 2018. The Brazilian international has also established himself as the No.1 for his national team, a position he continues to hold despite some criticism over his performances.

The 34-year-old has gone on to make 345 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, winning the Premier League title twice and the Champions League once. With his current deal expiring next summer, Liverpool have not pushed for a contract extension so far, as per reports, which may indicate he could leave next summer. They did trigger a 12-month extension back in March to retain his value.

Alisson was linked with Juventus in the summer, as per reports, and while it did seem like he might leave the club at some stage, the keeper stayed at Liverpool. There were no indications that the stopper was forcing a move away from Anfield, and he might even be receptive to a new deal if the club came forward with a proposal.

Flamengo eyeing Alisson amid internal doubts and wage constraints

There are issues in the background that have prevented internal consensus at Flamengo over this pursuit. They face doubts about his performances for the Brazilian national team, while Flamengo’s wage structure poses a sharper obstacle. The Liverpool star may command a salary that Mengao cannot match, even on a free transfer.

Flamengo may not stand a chance if Alisson’s boyhood side Internacional decide to pursue his signature, with Alisson previously indicating he would be open to returning to Brazil. Should he return to Brazil, it is believed that Internacional will be his preferred choice, which is why Flamengo are hoping their rivals suffer relegation.

If he does leave Liverpool, European sides are also ready to make a move and offer salaries that may eclipse what Flamengo can afford. Despite those challenges, Flamengo remain in the mix ahead of the January pre-contract window and next summer’s free-agency market.