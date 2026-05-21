Alisson Becker keen on sealing Juventus switch this summer

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is determined to join Juventus in the summer transfer window, thus boosting the Serie A club’s prospects.

A report by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport has revealed Alisson Becker’s stance on joining Juventus ahead of the 2026/27 season. The veteran Liverpool goalkeeper is keen on returning to Italy by moving to the Allianz Stadium as the Serie A giants aim to reinforce their goalkeeping unit.

The South American shot-stopper’s entourage will attempt to accelerate the summer move after Juventus established new contacts with them. The report has also revealed that while Liverpool’s stance on the player’s future is unclear, all parties want to facilitate a smooth operation in the upcoming transfer window.

Alisson Becker and his meteoric rise

Alisson Becker has established himself as the world’s best goalkeeper since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in a deal worth €62.5 million in July 2018. The 33-year-old arrived at Anfield with lofty expectations after an impressive stint with the Giallorossi, and he has been a cornerstone for his club and country in the last eight years.

The Brazilian international has made nearly 350 appearances for Liverpool while keeping 137 clean sheets. However, the veteran goalkeeper has struggled with fitness issues in recent seasons, fuelling speculation about his future at Anfield. This uncertainty has attracted the attention of several high-profile European clubs, with Juventus among the most serious prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Juventus’s interest in Alisson Becker makes tactical sense. The Bianconeri are actively searching for a world-class goalkeeper who can build up play from the back, as Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin have shown limitations distributing the ball from the back. Luciano Spalletti’s vision for Juventus requires a sweeper-keeper capable of initiating attacks from deep, a profile that aligns with the Liverpool goalkeeper’s skillset.

Alisson has thus emerged as a viable target, as he presents a compelling option due to his technical proficiency and shot-stopping excellence. Unlike Di Gregorio and Perin, the veteran shot-stopper has built his Liverpool career as a dominant sweeper-keeper; his profile aligns with Spalletti’s ball-playing demands at Juve.

While recent reports had suggested that the Bianconeri may face obstacles in securing his signature due to wage demands, the latest development indicates a summer deal is possible. Meanwhile, Liverpool may not stand in the 33-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper’s way, as recent reports have claimed that they are targeting a move for Emiliano Martinez.