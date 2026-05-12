Liverpool considering Emiliano Martinez as Alisson Becker replacement

Liverpool may look to sign 33-year-old Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to replace Alisson Becker in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Emiliano Martinez is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the summer transfer window amid uncertainties surrounding Alisson Becker’s long-term future. So, the Aston Villa shot-stopper has emerged as a target for the Merseyside outfit.

The report has suggested that “there is a growing confidence that Juventus will secure his [Alisson’s] signature” in the coming months. That has led Liverpool to seek a solution from the market, with the Aston Villa mainstay emerging as a surprise target.

How has Emiliano Martinez fared at Aston Villa?

Emiliano Martinez has seen his stock skyrocket since joining Aston Villa from Arsenal in a deal worth £17 million in September 2020. The 33-year-old, a backup stopper during his time at the North London club, has made considerable progress in the last half a dozen years, having become a mainstay between the sticks for his club and country while enjoying tremendous success in international football.

The Argentine international has made over 250 appearances for Aston Villa thus far while keeping 79 clean sheets and conceding 303 goals. Meanwhile, Martinez’s progress piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Liverpool will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Should Liverpool pursue Martinez transfer?

Liverpool’s interest in Emiliano Martinez is perplexing. While the outgoing Premier League champions may need a new goalkeeper if Alisson Becker departs from Anfield this summer amid his relentless links with Juventus, signing the Aston Villa skipper will not be a step in the right direction.

The Argentine international is approaching the twilight of his career and will only be a short-term solution between the sticks for the Merseyside club. Additionally, with Giorgi Mamardashvili being the designated stopper to take over from Alisson as the first-choice goalkeeper, an unhealthy competition may brew between players pining for regular minutes.

Instead, Serie A may be the ideal landing spot for Martinez amid his reported links with Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Aston Villa will unlikely stand in the 33-year-old Argentine shot-stopper’s way, with reports in January suggesting they were open to his winter departure. As for Liverpool, pursuing a bonafide deputy for Mamardashvili will be the sensible call.