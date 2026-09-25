Liverpool shelve contract talks with Alisson, timeline for discussions revealed

Liverpool are in no rush to make a decision regarding the future of their goalkeeping mainstay Alisson Becker.

Liverpool have yet to open talks with Alisson Becker over a new contract, with formal negotiations unlikely to begin until later in 2026. The club continues to assess its long-term goalkeeping plans.

This measured approach reflects Liverpool’s dilemma: Alisson has proven elite-level reliability, yet his age and the availability of Giorgi Mamardashvili and Lucca Brughmans offer the club a great succession path.

According to TEAMtalk, the Reds and Alisson are not currently discussing an extension, despite the Brazilian entering the final season of his existing deal. Liverpool exercised a one-year extension option earlier in 2026, keeping the goalkeeper at Anfield until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

The decision gave both sides additional time to consider the situation after Alisson attracted interest from Juventus during the summer. That interest ultimately failed to result in a move, leaving the 33-year-old to continue between the posts on Merseyside.

Liverpool are taking a measured approach before deciding whether another contract should be offered. The club already have potential successors in place, with Giorgi Mamardashvili and Belgian prospect Lucca Brughmans expected to be assessed closely during the campaign.

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Their progress will shape Liverpool’s evaluation of the goalkeeping position under head coach Andoni Iraola. Alisson could leave Liverpool as a free agent next summer if no new agreement is reached. His age, recent hamstring problems, and younger alternatives may shape the club’s stance.

However, sources insist it is too early to draw conclusions about the Brazilian’s future. Alisson continues to demonstrate his importance to Liverpool, starting every match this season and keeping three clean sheets in six appearances.

The Brazilian’s performances have included several important saves, suggesting there has been little decline in his ability to perform at the highest level. Since his €62.5 million move in 2018, he has made close to 350 appearances for the Reds and has kept 140 clean sheets, while helping them win two Premier League and a Champions League title.

Given what he has achieved and how he continues to perform, the Reds certainly have a massive decision in their hands. For now, Liverpool’s focus shifts to assessing Mamardashvili and Brughmans during the campaign before Alisson’s situation becomes clearer later in 2026.