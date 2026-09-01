Official: Liverpool agree deal to sign Lucca Brughmans

Liverpool have signed KRC Genk teenage goalkeeping sensation Lucca Brughmans; he will stay at Genk on loan for the 2026/27 season.

Liverpool have completed the signing of highly rated Belgian goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans from KRC Genk, with the teenager signing a long-term contract at Anfield.

The Reds confirmed the deal in an official announcement, with the 18-year-old set to return to Genk on loan for the 2026/27 season. The arrangement will allow Brughmans to continue his development in familiar surroundings while Liverpool secure the services of one of Europe’s most promising young goalkeepers.

The transfer is reportedly worth around €35 million, highlighting the level of confidence Liverpool have in Brughmans’s potential. Fabrizio Romano had previously reported that the goalkeeper received authorisation to undergo his medical, with the formalities of the move then expected to follow.

The teenager had attracted interest from several major European clubs before Liverpool moved to secure his signature. Real Madrid were considered particularly strong contenders, with the Spanish giants benefiting from Thibaut Courtois’ connection with Genk.

Liverpool’s ability to win the race therefore represents an important piece of business for the Premier League club. Rather than waiting for Brughmans’s development to progress further, the Reds have moved early to secure his future.

Why have Liverpool invested in Brughmans?

The goalkeeper is a Belgium Under-19 international and is regarded as one of the brightest young talents to emerge from Genk’s academy. Liverpool’s development plan could ultimately depend on the situation surrounding Giorgi Mamardashvili.

While the Georgian will continue at Anfield for now, his long-term future is uncertain. On top of that, Alisson Becker is already 33, so the Reds are looking to prepare for the long run. They were hoping that Mamardashvili would be their new number one going forward, but that move has not quite worked out. As a result, they decided to invest in the teenage goalkeeping sensation.

Liverpool already have established goalkeeping options, but Brughmans’s potential has convinced the club that securing his services now is worth the substantial investment.

The deal also demonstrates the Merseyside club’s growing focus on identifying elite young talent before their value and reputation increase further. The youngster’s development at KRC Genk has clearly caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, and Liverpool have now won the race for his signature.