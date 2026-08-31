Lucca Brughmans set to join Liverpool after Real Madrid show interest

Liverpool have been working to secure some of Europe’s most highly rated young talent as they continue planning beyond the immediate first-team picture.

Goalkeeper succession is one area being closely managed, particularly with uncertainty surrounding Giorgi Mamardashvili and interest building around several emerging prospects across the continent.

According to Fabrizio Romano via X, Liverpool have now reached a verbal agreement with Genk to sign 18-year-old goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans in a deal worth around €35 million, putting them in position to beat Real Madrid to his signature.

Liverpool move ahead of Real Madrid

Brughmans had already attracted attention from a number of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Real Madrid considered particularly well placed in the race. The Spanish giants were expected to have a strong chance of eventually landing the Belgium Under-19 international because of Thibaut Courtois’s connection with Genk.

Courtois came through at the Belgian club and is now also involved as an investor, giving Real Madrid an obvious link to his compatriot’s development.

Liverpool have moved decisively

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Reds have received authorisation for Brughmans to undergo his medical, with formal steps expected to follow once those checks are completed and the €35 million deal includes flexible development plan

The proposed transfer is valued at approximately €35 million, with Brughmans expected to officially join Liverpool in the summer of 2027. His immediate pathway could still depend on Mamardashvili’s situation. If the Georgian goalkeeper completes a move to Nottingham Forest, Brughmans could remain with Liverpool rather than heading back out on loan.

If the Georgian goalkeeper stays at Anfield, Genk are expected to retain Brughmans on loan for another season so the teenager can continue playing regularly. That structure would allow Liverpool to secure the player now while still giving him a clear route to senior football.

This looks like a long-term strategic signing rather than a move designed to solve an immediate first-team issue. What stands out is the level of competition Liverpool appear to have overcome. Per Sky Sports, Real Madrid had an obvious advantage through Courtois’s relationship with Genk, yet Liverpool have still pushed ahead and reached a verbal agreement.

The next major factor is Mamardashvili. His future could determine whether Brughmans is integrated straight into Liverpool’s setup or given another year to develop in Belgium. Either way, Liverpool appear to have moved early to secure one of the most highly rated young goalkeepers in Europe.