Giorgi Mamardashvili hopeful of becoming Liverpool no. 1 soon

Giorgi Mamardashvili hopes to feature more prominently in the Premier League after his recent impressive performance in the EFL Cup.

According to a report by Football Insider, Giorgi Mamardashvili featured between the sticks for Liverpool in the EFL Cup third-round clash with Tottenham Hotspur. The 25-year-old shot-stopper was impressive in the game as the Reds clinched a 3-1 win to secure a spot in the fourth round.

Per Pete O’Rourke, Mamardashvili is now “pushing to become the club’s number one goalkeeper this season” and hopes to get more Premier League minutes in the coming months. The report adds that Alisson Becker’s future beyond the ongoing campaign is uncertain, with a summer exit likely.

Giorgi Mamardashvili and his career so far

Giorgi Mamardashvili has been part of the recent advent of Georgian football alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze as a key prospect from his homeland. The 25-year-old rose in prominence during his stint with Valencia before Liverpool signed him for £25 million in August 2024.

The Georgian international spent another season with Valencia before beginning his Liverpool stint at the onset of the 2025/26 season. However, Mamardashvili has had to bide his time, as he has been Alisson Becker’s deputy, managing only 1,712 minutes of game time in 21 outings for Liverpool thus far while keeping three clean sheets and conceding 35 goals.

What next?

Recent reports have linked Giorgi Mamardashvili with Real Madrid. The interest is understandable despite the former Valencia stopper’s struggles for regular game time since joining Liverpool. He has substantial experience of La Liga football and knows how to deal with the physical nature of the league.

Having been an impressive shot-stopper for Valencia, Mamardashvili would add proven shot-stopping ability and fresh La Liga familiarity to the goalkeeping department. However, a return to La Liga may not be on the horizon, as the report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider has revealed his intention to become Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper.

While Mamardashvili’s long-term Liverpool prospects have been uncertain since the Merseyside club signed Lucca Brughmans from KRC Genk in the summer, he remains hopeful of a promotion in his role. With the Football Insider report suggesting that Alisson faces an uncertain future at Anfield, the Georgian goalkeeper is right to remain hopeful of more regular involvement.