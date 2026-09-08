Real Madrid eyeing Giorgi Mamardashvili as Thibaut Courtois replacement

Real Madrid may look to sign 25-year-old Georgian international Giorgi Mamardashvili from Liverpool as a long-term successor to Thibaut Courtois next summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid have compiled a three-player shortlist as they prepare for life after Thibaut Courtois. David Raya, Diogo Costa, and Giorgi Mamardashvili have thus emerged on Los Blancos’ wishlist ahead of a possible move in next summer’s transfer window.

Courtois has entered the final 12 months of his contract, though Real Madrid’s priority remains tying him to a new contract while identifying his long-term successor. Meanwhile, per Fichajes, apart from the three goalkeeping targets, the Merengues have “faith in Javi Navarro as a future prospect”.

Giorgi Mamardashvili and his career so far

Giorgi Mamardashvili has risen alongside fellow Georgian internationals Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze as a key prospect from his homeland. The 25-year-old rose in prominence during his stint with Valencia before Liverpool signed him for £25 million in August 2024.

The Georgian international spent another season with Valencia before beginning his Liverpool stint at the onset of the 2025/26 season. However, Mamardashvili has had to bide his time, as he has been Alisson Becker’s deputy, thus managing only 1,712 minutes of game time in 20 outings for Liverpool thus far while keeping three clean sheets and conceding 34 goals.

La Liga return on the horizon?

Giorgi Mamardashvili has been on Real Madrid’s radar for several years. The continued interest is understandable despite the player’s struggles since joining Liverpool. The former Valencia shot-stopper has substantial experience of La Liga football and knows how to deal with the physical nature of the league.

Having been an impressive shot-stopper for Valencia, Mamardashvili would add proven shot-stopping ability and fresh La Liga familiarity to the goalkeeping department. With Andriy Lunin yet to establish his credentials for the role, recruiting someone from outside is the right step forward.

Meanwhile, Mamardashvili’s long-term Liverpool prospects have also become uncertain since the Merseyside club signed Lucca Brughmans from KRC Genk. A La Liga return remains contingent on Courtois’s contractual future. But if the Belgian goalkeeper departs or renews, Mamardashvili’s path to the Bernabeu could accelerate.