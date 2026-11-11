Fulham in transfer tussle to sign Rodrigo Riquelme, price revealed

Fulham will look to sign 26-year-old Spanish winger Rodrigo Riquelme from La Liga club Real Betis in the winter transfer window.

According to a report Swiss outlet 4-4-2, Coventry City, Como, AS Roma, Napoli, and Lazio are also interested in Rodrigo Riquelme, while scouts from Bundesliga outfits are also keeping an eye on his situation. The update adds that some clubs have “already begun talks of a potential transfer” in January.

However, per 4-4-2, Real Betis have “remained calm so far”, though there is a suggestion that a fee of at least €20 million is “now being discussed” among the parties involved. Meanwhile, the report adds that his former club, Atletico Madrid, hold 50 per cent of his rights and stand to recoup a significant sum from his next move.

Rodrigo Riquelme and his career so far

Rodrigo Riquelme has made gradual progress since joining Real Betis from Atletico Madrid in July 2025. With Ez Abde and Antony being the first-choice wingers, the Spaniard has had to bide his time and remain content with starts coming few and far between. The 26-year-old has still managed an impressive haul of three goals and two assists in 588 minutes of game time across 14 outings this season.

The Spanish winger’s overall record of 10 goals and 3 assists in 52 appearances for Real Betis is also solid, compared to only five goals and seven assists in 75 outings for Atletico Madrid. With Riquelme showing impressive progress despite irregular involvement, his stock in the market has soared.

What next?

Fulham’s interest in Rodrigo Riquelme is understandable. The West Londoners are combing the market for a new wide attacker, as Kevin faces an uncertain future at Craven Cottage amid his links with AS Roma. While Oscar Bobb and Alex Iwobi are the first-choice wingers for Fulham, Alvaro Arbeloa need more quality on the flanks.

The Spaniard possesses a burst of pace and ball-playing ability that can add a new facet to Fulham’s gameplay. Signing Riquelme will also align with Arbeloa’s thought process of returning to La Liga to poach players, having signed Gonzalo Garcia, Manuel Angel, and Cesar Palacios from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Recent reports have also linked Fulham with several versatile attackers, including Richarlison. A price tag of over €20 million adds to the Spanish winger’s appeal, though stiff competition for his signature means Real Betis can extract maximum value once a bidding war ensues.