AS Roma establish contact to sign Kevin from Fulham

AS Roma have begun work on their January recruitment plans, with the club looking to add greater attacking depth to Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad and Fulham winger Kevin emerging as one of the players under consideration.

According to Calciomercato, Roma sporting director D’Amico has already made contact regarding the 23-year-old as the Giallorossi assess several options for the wide areas. He originally joined the Potters from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2025 for £34.6 million.

Kevin Santos Lopes de Macedo, born in 2003, currently belongs to Fulham and operates primarily from the left wing. His name has now been placed alongside two other attacking targets as Roma attempt to identify the right profile before the January window opens. The Serie A club’s interest comes with Gasperini looking for greater attacking variety as Roma compete at the top end of Serie A.

Kevin part of a wider attacking shortlist

Kevin is not the only player Roma have approached. Sporting director D’Amico has also initiated contact regarding RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa and Frosinone star Giorgi Kvernadze. The three players offer different characteristics, but Kevin’s ability to operate from the left makes him particularly relevant to Roma’s current search.

For Gasperini, wide players are required to provide more than simply width. They must be capable of attacking space, carrying the ball forward and contributing to the aggressive transitions that underpin his tactical approach. Kevin’s development will therefore be closely assessed as Roma determine whether he can translate his qualities into the demands of a system that places considerable emphasis on intensity and attacking movement.

Roma’s initial contact does not necessarily mean a deal is close. The Serie A are still comparing alternatives (recent reports have linked them with Anthony Martial), while Fulham’s position and the financial requirements of any potential transfer will have to be established before negotiations can progress.

Roma’s shortlist makes tactical sense

Roma’s decision to explore several attacking profiles rather than immediately committing to one target is sensible. Gasperini’s football places demanding requirements on wide players, so technical quality alone will not be enough.

Kevin could be an intriguing option because a left winger gives Roma another route to attack while allowing the coaching staff to vary the shape around the central striker. The competition from Nusa and Kvernadze is also significant. Roma will need to determine whether they want immediate Serie A experience or a player who offers greater long-term upside.

For Kevin, however, Roma’s interest could represent an important opportunity. A move to a Gasperini side would provide a demanding tactical environment in which his decision-making, pressing and attacking movement would be tested regularly but for now, contact has been established, but the Serie A club’s January plans remain open.