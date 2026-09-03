AS Roma considering Bosman move for Anthony Martial

AS Roma may look to sign 30-year-old former French international Anthony Martial in a Bosman move in the coming days.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, AS Roma could not sign top wide-attacking targets Jamie Gittens and Jamie Leweling on deadline day of the summer transfer window. The Serie A heavyweights have been keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a winger in the final days of the window, but no move materialised.

The Giallorossi may now enter the free-agent market, with two options emerging on the Serie A club’s wishlist. Raheem Sterling and Anthony Martial are the two names under consideration, and, per Calciomercato, the Frenchman is “being offered a deal” by AS Roma.

Anthony Martial and his situation

Anthony Martial has been in a relentless search for stability over the past half a decade. While the 30-year-old enjoyed a reasonably memorable spell with Manchester United, amassing 90 goals and 54 assists in 317 appearances. However, since leaving the Premier League club as a free agent in July 2024, spells with AEK Athens and CF Monterrey have been underwhelming.

The 30-year-old had a decent record of nine goals and two assists in 24 outings for AEK Athens, but managed only 799 minutes of game time in 20 appearances during his stint with CF Monterrey. With the Mexican outfit releasing the former French international, he is searching for his next destination.

What next?

Widespread reports have linked Anthony Martial with a return to the Premier League, with intermediaries offering him to Crystal Palace, Everton, and Tottenham Hotspur, among others. However, that transfer has yet to materialise, leaving the former Manchester United attacker in a spot of bother over his next destination.

AS Roma may offer a solution after the Giallorossi failed to sign a wide attacker in the summer transfer window. While the Serie A giants were busy in the market and signed eight players, a significant gap remains on the wings after Stephan El Shaarawy called time on his stint at Stadio Olimpico and Bryan Zaragoza departed after his loan stint.

Apart from Jamie Gittens and Jamie Leweling, Federico Chiesa was also option late in the transfer window. However, with no deal materialising, Martial offers an intriguing alternative. While the Frenchman is no longer a world-class attacker, the slower pace of Serie A football may enable him to rediscover some of the level he showed at Manchester United. As a free transfer, he will be a low-risk acquisition for Roma.