Chelsea set to expedite centre-back signing in January

Chelsea will intensify their efforts to sign a centre-back in the January transfer window after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland.

According to a report by Mick Brown on Football Insider, there are brewing fears that the central defensive unit has become “a major weakness” in Chelsea’s squad. Mick Brown said, “Brian Brobbey caused no end of problems for those Chelsea centre-backs at the weekend. Brobbey ragdolled Colwill more than once, it was like men against boys, and for a team with Chelsea’s aspirations, you can’t afford to be put in a nightmare situation like that.”

“As I said, we’ve been saying for a while that Chelsea need new centre-backs, and that has finally been made clear, so they’re going to be stepping up those transfer plans. It has to be a priority for them because it’s such a weakness in that team, and they’re never going to have success with defenders who constantly get bullied by strikers.”

Chelsea’s centre-back problems

The central defensive unit has been a major problem area for Chelsea for several seasons, even though they have invested heavily in centre-backs in several successive summer transfer windows. The West London club signed Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace this past summer, with Honest Ahanor set to arrive at Stamford Bridge next year.

Other centre-back signings in recent years include Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile, with both French defenders no longer in Chelsea’s plans. Meanwhile, Wesley Fofana has struggled to make his mark in the ongoing campaign, having been inconsistent in his performances since recovering from his latest fitness issues.

While Levi Colwill has also been underwhelming, Chelsea will aim to tie the Englishman to a new contract amid his links with Liverpool. However, after Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey outmuscled and outworked Fofana and Colwill in the Premier League game this past weekend, the need to sign a top-class centre-back has become more evident.

The Blues have barely kept any clean sheets throughout 2026, managing only three in 13 outings thus far in the 2026/27 season while conceding 16 goals in 10 Premier League games. So, it is hardly surprising that links with several centre-backs, including Ismaelo Ganiou, have emerged, with the Football Insider report suggesting Antonio Rudiger is a target.

Completing a season-defining signing in the winter transfer window is often challenging, as clubs resist selling their best players midway through a season. So, it is unclear whether Chelsea can land a world-class defender in January as the need to sign a centre-back continues to become more pressing.