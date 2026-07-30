Official: Chelsea sign Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace

Maxence Lacroix has joined Chelsea from Crystal Palace in a deal worth £52 million, signing a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

In an official statement on Chelsea’s website, the Blues have confirmed that they have signed Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace. The French defender has signed a six-year contract running until June 30, 2032 at the West London club. He has expressed his delight at completing the move.

Lacroix said, “I am really happy to be part of this beautiful club. Everyone knows the legend of Chelsea, its tradition of winning, and to be a part of that is a proud moment. When I spoke with the manager, I saw that we have the same direction and desire for this club. We want to win. When you see the quality of the players here, everything we have around the club, it’s something that we can achieve. The ambition is to lift trophies, and I can’t wait to contribute.”

Maxence Lacroix and his time at Crystal Palace

Maxence Lacroix has been one of the most dependable defenders in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from VfL Wolfsburg in August 2024. The 26-year-old has made significant progress in the last two seasons, becoming a mainstay at the back for the South London outfit.

The French defender made nearly 100 appearances thus far for Crystal Palace, chipping in with four goals and four assists. Lacroix’s progress during his stint with the Eagles helped him secure a spot in France’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and he made his first appearance at the quadrennial event last month. Additionally, his form attracted several high-profile clubs.

A new adventure on the horizon

Chelsea’s interest in Maxence Lacroix has been understandable, with the West London club pursuing a defensive overhaul in the ongoing transfer window. Axel Disasi is reportedly not in Xabi Alonso’s plans for the 2026/27 season, while other updates have suggested that Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, Mamadou Sarr, and Wesley Fofana face an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.

Additionally, Benoit Badiashile is closing in on leaving Chelsea and joining Napoli in a season-long loan deal. So, it is hardly surprising that the Blues have targeted a long-term centre-back partner for Levi Colwill, with Lacroix rightly emerging as a viable target due to his impressive fitness track record and Premier League experience.

Widespread reports indicated that Lacroix’s heart has been set on joining Chelsea this summer, and he has arrived at Stamford Bridge. Per the BBC, the French international is joining the West London club in a deal worth £52 million.