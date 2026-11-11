Arsenal, Manchester City front-runners to sign Evanilson

Arsenal and Manchester City are seen as the front-runners in the race to sign Evanilson, with a €60 million price point being speculated.

According to Mark Brus on The Daily Briefing, Manchester City and Arsenal lead the race to sign Evanilson. The Brazilian striker has been garnering plaudits since his move to Bournemouth and is currently one of the in-form forwards in England.

Evanilson has been a productive signing as far as Bournemouth are concerned, after they paid considerably to sign him from FC Porto in 2024. The player is currently on course to have his best goalscoring season, with his first campaign yielding 12 goals.

At the moment, Evanilson is viewed as one of the key stars at the Vitality Stadium, with 12 goals and assists to his name across all competitions. His current form and the long-term prospects of leading the line efficiently have led to rising interest from elsewhere, with Arsenal one of those keen on signing the Brazilian.

The Gunners were also recently linked with another Bournemouth star in Marcus Tavernier, although Mikel Arteta’s need for a new striker may see them target the Brazilian. At the moment, this could be pure speculation, as the North Londoners do have plenty of other high-profile names, like another Cherries star, Eli Junior Kroupi, as well as Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez, on their list.

Manchester City to rival Arsenal for Evanilson

While Arsenal’s need for a striker is aligned with their strategy to improve or upgrade their attacking options, Manchester City are also interested in Evanilson. Their need is slightly different, as Enzo Maresca wants a reliable cover or competition for Erling Haaland.

Haaland realistically does not have a clear backup in the squad, although there are some youngsters who often take up the role when needed. Manchester City are also interested in Nicolo Tresoldi as another option, although Evanilson’s experience in England, as well as his style, makes him a viable target.

Bournemouth are often good sellers, and in Evanilson’s case, it is speculated that they would demand at least €60 million to sell him when the time comes. Going by recent trends, they are inclined to ask for significantly more, especially if the Brazilian ends up having a much-improved season with the Cherries.