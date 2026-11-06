Arsenal, Manchester United keen on signing Marcus Tavernier

Marcus Tavernier is attracting considerable interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, as Bournemouth could anticipate approaches if his form continues.

Premier League heavyweights, Arsenal and Manchester United, are keeping close tabs on Marcus Tavernier, with TEAMtalk reporting a possible January approach. Per Team Talk’s exclusive reporting, Arsenal are eyeing Tavernier as a secondary wide target alongside their striker hunt. Bournemouth could anticipate enquiries for the 27-year-old attacker amid his rising form this season.

Arsenal may pursue a striker to bolster attacking depth ahead of January, with Kroupi a reported target in the winter market. Tavernier’s pace and ball-carrying fit Arsenal’s high press and transitions; his wing play could provide width that United lack in wide areas.

The 27-year-old has been among the best-performing attackers this season, with his resurgence coinciding with Bournemouth stringing together a seven-game winning run across all competitions.

Tavernier’s appeal stems from his goalscoring runs this term in the league. He has five strikes in nine league games so far, and that tally could rise further as the January window approaches.

Arsenal face Manchester United competition

Arsenal are in the mix for a few key left-wing names in the window, amid links to Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz and now Tavernier. The idea of chasing the latter might stem from a short-term view pertaining to his recent performances in the league, as they are now expecting competition from Manchester United as well as stiff resistance from Bournemouth.

Bournemouth had no interest in selling Tavernier in the summer, and they might hold on to their stance as the January window approaches. The 27-year-old attacker is also committed to the club until 2029, meaning the Cherries could demand significantly, as there are some financially strong clubs interested in the in-form player.

As previously reported by this outlet in October, Manchester United are also in the mix for Tavernier, as Michael Carrick continues to urge the club to assess the market for attacking additions. A wide player could be needed to help them add variety in the final third, and Tavernier’s current performances do place him on the radar of the Red Devils.

With Tavernier contracted until 2029, Bournemouth hold significant leverage in negotiations, though a January move remains plausible if Arsenal and Manchester United escalate their pursuit.