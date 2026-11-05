Arsenal ready to pay €100 million to sign Kenan Yildiz

Arsenal are ready to break the bank and fork out €100 million to sign Juventus attacking sensation Kenan Yildiz.

Arsenal are preparing a €100 million offer for Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz, with the Gunners targeting the 21-year-old to strengthen their attack in January, as per a report by Fichajes.

The North London club have identified Yildiz as a leading target for the winter transfer window and are ready to test Juventus’s resolve with a substantial proposal. They are looking to improve their attacking options as they pursue success in the Premier League and Champions League.

Arsenal have lacked depth on the wings since parting ways with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard during the summer. They were keen to recruit a world-class left winger in the previous transfer window, with Vinicius Junior reportedly their priority target. However, the Brazilian committed his future to Real Madrid, forcing the Gunners to explore alternative options.

The Juventus forward is particularly effective from the left, where his ability to beat defenders, cut inside and threaten from distance could add a different dimension to Arteta’s attack.

The Turkish international has already established himself as an important player in Turin, making 132 first-team appearances for Juventus and contributing to 48 goals. His performances have attracted attention from several major European clubs, with Arsenal reportedly keen to move quickly to beat the competition.

Juventus are reluctant to lose Kenan Yildiz

Convincing Juventus to part ways with their prized asset will be a considerable challenge. Yildiz is under contract until June 2030, and the Serie A giants have little desire to sanction his departure.

The Bianconeri consider the forward central to their long-term plans and are understood to have made it clear that only an exceptionally attractive proposal would persuade them to negotiate. Arsenal’s reported €100 million offer could test that stance, although there is no guarantee it will be enough to secure an agreement.

Yildiz is currently working towards full fitness after suffering a broken foot at the end of August. His recovery has disrupted his campaign, but his previous displays for Juventus and Turkiye have reinforced his reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting young attackers. Arsenal intend to intensify discussions with Juventus during the first two weeks of December, hoping to establish whether a January transfer is possible.