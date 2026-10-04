Arsenal, Real Madrid told to pay €100 million to sign Kenan Yildiz

Juventus will demand a nine-figure price as a minimum if they have to sell Kenan Yildiz, as Arsenal and Real Madrid eye the player.

As reported by Fichajes, Juventus will not let Kenan Yildiz leave for a cost-effective fee, with a nine-figure demand likely to be the minimum asking price. Teams like Arsenal or Real Madrid may have to spend at least €100 million to sign the Turkish attacking sensation, although a January move might be beyond their reach.

Kenan Yildiz is currently among Europe’s top attacking talents on the left flank, occupying an important role at Juventus. The Serie A giants were a bit worried about losing him in past windows, although they would have been relieved to see the Turkish international sign a new deal that now gives the Bianconeri total control in deciding his future.

This means interested teams, which reportedly include Arsenal and Real Madrid, may have to pay at least €100 million to stand a chance of signing Yildiz in the near future.

Arsenal or Real Madrid for Kenan Yildiz?

Arsenal have been in the mix to sign a marquee left winger since last summer, although they only signed Christos Tzolis and allowed Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli to leave the club. They did consider Yildiz as an alternative to Vinicius Junior, and ended up signing neither during the summer transfer window.

Moving forward, Mikel Arteta views Yildiz and a host of other names as viable targets to strengthen his left wing, and the club are in a decent position to pay big for a star attacker. A January move is unlikely, as Juventus are not expected to entertain offers mid-season, and any move next summer may hinge on the Bianconeri’s Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s interest in the player will prove tempting, although they recently invested heavily in signing Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig. Given that the Ivorian winger plays on the right wing as Vinicius occupies the left flank, the need to spend a nine-figure price on another left-sided wide attacker may not feel reasonable at the Bernabeu.

A move in the summer transfer window may materialise should one of the clubs commit to Juventus’s valuation, though a January departure remains unlikely given the Bianconeri’s reluctance to sell mid-season.