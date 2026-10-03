Real Madrid rival Arsenal in Kenan Yildiz chase

Real Madrid could rival Arsenal in the race to sign Kenan Yildiz, with the Juventus man likely to be in high demand once he returns to action.

Real Madrid are now firmly considering chasing Kenan Yildiz, as reported by Fichajes, with the Juventus star likely to be in high demand once he returns to action in November. The Spanish giants are ready to compete with Arsenal for the Turkish international, with the player unlikely to be made available in January given his fresh contract.

Kenan Yildiz remains one of the premium attacking talents on the market, but Juventus are unlikely to let him leave easily. The Turkish international has attracted tremendous interest from top clubs, with Arsenal and Real Madrid viewed as the contenders in the race, though the new contract he signed earlier in the year makes departure considerably more challenging for potential suitors.

Juventus’s failure to qualify for the Champions League opened speculation over his future in the summer. At the time, Arsenal reportedly considered him as an alternative to Vinicius Junior, but ended up signing neither of those stars, as Mikel Arteta pursued options more favourable for his left wing.

The Gunners were ready to push to sign Yildiz, yet Juventus took a firm stance to retain their star prospect, securing his future at least for the near term.

Real Madrid step up pursuit

Real Madrid were reportedly linked with Yildiz in early September, and given that the Turkish international is one of the fastest-emerging talents in world football, the Merengues are expected to gather detailed information on his development.

Once Yildiz returns to match fitness in November, both Real Madrid and Arsenal will monitor his performances closely, with a formal pursuit likely contingent on his impact in the final stretch of the 2024/25 season.

Arsenal, short a marquee left winger following the departures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, hold a clear sporting argument for Yildiz’s potential arrival.

Real Madrid, by contrast, hold established depth at the position, Vinicius Junior anchors the left, and Kylian Mbappe and recent signing Yan Diomande offer flexibility. If Los Blancos pursue Yildiz aggressively, Arsenal will face significant competition to land the Turkish international once he becomes available.