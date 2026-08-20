Arsenal not giving up on Kenan Yildiz, ready to pay big fee

Arsenal will hope to sign 21-year-old Turkish international Kenan Yildiz from Serie A club Juventus in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Tuttosport via Sport Witness, Kenan Yildiz remains the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the coming weeks, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old Juventus forward.

The Tuttosport report has revealed that the Premier League champions are “back in the mix” for Yildiz, with Mikel Arteta a keen admirer of his talent. The update adds that Arsenal “could be willing to offer as much as €100 million” to secure the Turk’s signature in the final days of the ongoing transfer window.

The rise and rise of Kenan Yildiz

Kenan Yildiz, despite his nascent years, has established himself as one of the best players in Serie A since breaking into the first-team squad at Juventus. The 21-year-old spent most of his formative years in Germany but graduated from the youth division at Juventus after the Bianconeri signed him from Bayern Munich in July 2022.

The Turkish international made his senior bow for Juventus at the onset of the 2023/24 season, and he has made exponential progress since then. Yildiz was impressive last term, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in 47 appearances. However, he failed to make his mark at FIFA World Cup 2026, with Turkiye going out in the group stage. Nevertheless, his stock remains high, with Arsenal among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Arsenal wanted to sign Kenan Yildiz last summer, but the deal failed to materialise. The continued interest is understandable, even though Mikel Arteta has a stacked offensive unit, as there are underlying issues in the group. Leandro Trossard has joined Besiktas, while Gabriel Martinelli faces an uncertain future at the Emirates amid Arsenal’s readiness to sell him.

Additionally, Martinelli’s performance levels have dropped in the last few seasons, and he scored only one Premier League goal in the 2025/26 season. So, the Premier League champions need an upgrade in the left-wing berth despite signing Christos Tzolis, bringing Yildiz into the picture.

However, widespread reports have revealed Juventus’s hesitance to sell the Turkish attacking sensation, which throws a spanner in the works for Arsenal. So, while the English heavyweights are ready to test the Serie A club’s resolve with a bid of around €100 million, a summer deal may not materialise.