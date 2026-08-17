Arsenal ready to sell Gabriel Martinelli for €40 million amid AS Roma links

Arsenal will demand around €40 million to part ways with 25-year-old Brazilian international Gabriel Martinelli this summer.

According to an update from French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Gabriel Martinelli is the subject of interest of AS Roma. The Serie A giants are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Arsenal forward.

Per Sebastien Vidal, the South American winger appears to be closing in on leaving Arsenal in the summer transfer window after Mikel Arteta excluded him from the matchday squad for the FA Community Shield tie with Manchester City on Sunday. The French journalist has suggested that AS Roma could soon “make a move” to secure his services.

Gabriel Martinelli and his Arsenal career so far

Gabriel Martinelli has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Arsenal from Ituano Futebol Clube in July 2019. While the 25-year-old was impressive in his early seasons and a breath of fresh air with his burst of pace and creativity, he has struggled to deliver consistently in recent campaigns, particularly in the final third.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian international produced a decent tally in the 2025/26 season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in only 2,384 minutes of game time in 52 outings across all competitions. However, scoring only one goal in the Premier League cost him a spot as a regular, although his stock remains high, with AS Roma among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Serie A adventure beckoning?

Gabriel Martinelli has been on AS Roma’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest is logical, as the Italian giants have seen Stephan El Shaarawy depart from Stadio Olimpico as a free agent this summer. Additionally, Bryan Zaragoza has returned to Bayern Munich after the end of his loan spell.

Several candidates have thus emerged on AS Roma’s wishlist, but they have already lost out on many of their targets thus far, with Alejandro Garnacho joining Aston Villa, Crysencio Summerville moving to Al-Hilal, and Mason Greenwood picking Fenerbahche as his next destination. Martinelli is thus an appealing alternative on AS Roma’s wishlist.

However, recent reports have claimed that AS Roma would face budgetary constraints in pursuit of the Brazilian international. Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Arsenal will work on selling the player in the coming weeks, with other Serie A clubs, including Napoli, also pushing for a deal to sign the €40 million-rated attacker.