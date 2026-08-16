Arsenal working on Gabriel Martinelli exit as Napoli open talks, Galatasaray still keen on move

Napoli are interested in Gabriel Martinelli, with Arsenal open to a sale if they sign a replacement for the Brazilian international.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal could offload the Brazilian winger if the club secure a top-level replacement before the transfer window closes amid fresh links with Napoli. Gabriel Martinelli recently rejected Galatasaray’s advances, but the Gunners remain willing to consider a departure should a new left-winger arrive.

Napoli are the latest side to explore a move for the 25-year-old, who has entered the final year of his contract, though Arsenal hold an option to extend it by another season. Interestingly, a report by Football Insider has revealed that Galatasaray have yet to throw in the towel despite the player’s unwillingness to move to Turkiye.

Arsenal remain in the market for a left-sided attacker after disappointing pursuits of Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior. They have already sold Leandro Trossard to Besiktas and quickly brought in Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge. The club’s willingness to move Martinelli hinges entirely on landing a marquee replacement; otherwise, he could remain at the club through the window.

Napoli in talks to sign Gabriel Martinelli

Napoli are already in talks with Arsenal to sign Gabriel Jesus, and they could also open discussions regarding Martinelli. Any deal would depend on Napoli reaching Arsenal’s valuation and, more importantly, convincing him to make the move.

Galatasaray reportedly submitted a €45 million bid for Martinelli, but Arsenal delayed their response while they pursued a new winger. He then rejected the Turkish club’s approach, according to reports. David Ornstein also confirmed that the 25-year-old turned down Galatasaray, while wider reports suggest he would only consider leaving Arsenal for a move that matches his sporting ambitions.

Napoli’s task is convincing Martinelli to move. The Partenopei can offer UEFA Champions League football and the opportunity to compete for the Serie A title, advantages Arsenal no longer guarantee given recent form. But nothing is advanced at this stage. Should Arsenal sign a marquee winger before the transfer deadline, there is a genuine possibility that he could be sold.

Arsenal’s winger alternatives

As they are yet to sign a top-level winger this summer, Arsenal continue to be linked with several prominent names. Bradley Barcola is frequently mentioned in reports, and while Liverpool are believed to be leading the race for the winger, the Gunners could potentially hijack a deal as per reports, if the asking price and other conditions are within their reach.

Iliman Ndiaye is another name linked with Arsenal, although he is not viewed as a marquee signing. For now, despite Napoli’s interest, Martinelli is not believed to be in a rush to leave Arsenal. That could remain the case if the club fail to bring in a replacement. Arsenal’s window priority is now clear: land a marquee winger, or he stays.