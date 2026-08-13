Galatasaray prioritising summer move for Gabriel Martinelli as €45 million bid tabled.

Galatasaray have made Gabriel Martinelli their leading attacking target and submitted a €45 million offer to Arsenal for the Brazilian winger.

According to Sky in Germany, the Turkish champions are prioritising Martinelli as they look to make another major addition to their squad following last season’s Super Lig triumph.

Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers for the 25-year-old this summer, although Martinelli’s own stance could prove a significant obstacle to Galatasaray’s pursuit. The Brazil international is not actively pushing to leave the Emirates Stadium and, should he depart, is understood to favour continuing his career in one of Europe’s strongest leagues.

Arsenal open to Martinelli offers

Martinelli’s contractual situation has added another dimension to his future. His current agreement runs until 2027, although Arsenal possess an option to extend it for another season, meaning the Premier League champions are not under immediate pressure to accept Galatasaray’s proposal.

Nevertheless, player sales form an important part of Arsenal’s summer strategy. Christian Norgaard has already joined Everton for £7m, while Leandro Trossard completed a €20m switch to Besiktas. Further departures could follow before the window closes.

Martinelli would represent a considerably more significant sale after playing an important role in Arsenal’s Premier League-winning campaign last season. The winger made 53 appearances across all competitions, contributing 11 goals and seven assists, as Mikel Arteta’s side also reached the Champions League final.

Arsenal have already strengthened out wide by signing Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, potentially giving Arteta greater flexibility should Martinelli leave.

Galatasaray face challenge convincing Martinelli

Galatasaray can offer Martinelli Champions League football and the opportunity to join an ambitious squad containing Victor Osimhen, Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan and former Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira. However, convincing the Brazilian to move to Turkey could be more difficult than reaching an agreement with Arsenal.

Martinelli remains an established Brazil international and enhanced his reputation at the World Cup, appearing four times and scoring the late winner against Japan in the last 32. The €45m bid turns Galatasaray’s interest into something much more concrete, but Martinelli’s preference is now the crucial factor. Arsenal appear willing to consider a sale at the right price, particularly after strengthening their attacking options, but they have little reason to accept a discounted offer.

Martinelli has contributed 62 goals in 278 Arsenal appearances since arriving from Ituano in 2019. At 25, he remains in his prime years, so Galatasaray may need both an improved financial package and a convincing sporting project to get this deal over the line.