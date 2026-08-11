AS Roma, Juventus, Galatasaray express interest in Gabriel Martinelli, sale price set

Gabriel Martinelli could emerge as one of the notable departures from Arsenal before the summer transfer window closes, with Juventus, AS Roma, and Galatasaray all expressing interest in the Brazilian.

According to Hooligan Soccer, Arsenal are prepared to consider offers worth around €55 million for Martinelli, although any departure is expected to depend on the Gunners securing a suitable replacement first.

The 25-year-old made 53 appearances across all competitions last season but started only 25 times. While he produced 10 goals and four assists across the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup, his Premier League return was limited to one goal and four assists.

Juventus and Roma explore Martinelli deal

Juventus are understood to view Martinelli as a strong fit for Luciano Spalletti’s system because of his pace, directness and willingness to contribute defensively. However, the Serie A giants would prefer an initial loan with an option to buy, potentially becoming mandatory if certain conditions are met. Arsenal’s preference is understood to be a permanent transfer, creating an early obstacle in negotiations.

Roma have also made preliminary contact through intermediaries to establish the conditions of a possible deal. The Giallorossi are unlikely to comfortably meet Arsenal’s €55 million valuation and could attempt to negotiate the price down. There is also a gap over personal terms, with Martinelli reportedly seeking around €11 million per season, while Roma’s current wage ceiling is closer to €9 million.

Galatasaray consider Martinelli as Rafael Leao alternative

Galatasaray represent another potential destination, although their interest currently depends on what happens with their pursuit of Rafael Leao. Martinelli has reportedly been identified as their leading alternative should they fail to prise the Portuguese international away from AC Milan. Finances could again prove problematic. Galatasaray are believed to value a potential deal at approximately $46.5 million, considerably below Arsenal’s asking price.

Arsenal’s willingness to listen to substantial offers suggests Martinelli’s position is no longer untouchable, but that does not necessarily mean they are actively trying to force him out. The replacement condition is particularly important as selling an experienced attacker without another forward arriving would leave Mikel Arteta unnecessarily short.

Juventus’ proposed structure and Galatasaray’s valuation presently appear some distance from Arsenal’s demands, while Roma have both transfer-fee and salary obstacles to overcome. Unless one of the interested clubs significantly improves its financial proposal, Martinelli could therefore remain at the Emirates beyond the deadline.