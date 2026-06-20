Juventus unwilling to sell Kenan Yildiz amid Arsenal links

Juventus will not entertain offers to sell 21-year-old Turkish international Kenan Yildiz this summer amid his links with Arsenal.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tuttosport, Kenan Yildiz is the subject of interest of Arsenal. The Gunners are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Juventus forward.

The Tuttosport report has revealed that Arsenal recently explored a move for the Turk, hoping to secure his services ahead of the 2026/27 season. However, the update has revealed that John Elkann and the Juventus ownership have blocked a summer departure for Yildiz.

The rise and rise of Kenan Yildiz

Kenan Yildiz has established himself as one of the best players in Serie A since breaking into the first-team squad at Juventus. The 21-year-old spent most of his formative years in Germany but graduated from the youth division at Juventus after the Bianconeri signed him from Bayern Munich in July 2022.

The Turkish international made his senior bow for Juventus at the onset of the 2023/24 season, and he has made considerable progress since then. Yildiz was impressive this past term, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in 47 appearances. However, he has failed to make his mark in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Turkiye on the cusp of a group-stage ouster after successive losses. Meanwhile, his stock remains high, with Arsenal keen on signing him.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Arsenal wanted to sign Kenan Yildiz last summer, but the deal failed to materialise. The continued interest makes sense, even though Mikel Arteta has a stacked offensive unit. Leandro Trossard is on the wrong side of 30 and faces an uncertain future at the Emirates amid his links with Besiktas and Aston Villa.

Additionally, Gabriel Martinelli’s performance levels have dropped in the last few seasons, and he scored only one Premier League goal in the 2025/26 season. So, the Premier League champions need an upgrade in the left-wing berth, bringing Yildiz into the picture.

However, the Serie A club’s hesitance to sell the Turkish international throws a spanner in the works for Arsenal, forcing the North London club to look elsewhere for a new left winger. So, unless the young attacking prospect pushes to leave the Bianconeri, another summer pursuit will collapse.