Arsenal make approach for Kenan Yildiz

Arsenal made an unsuccessful enquiry for Kenan Yildiz as their search for a new left winger continued, with Juventus uninterested in a sale.

Arsenal made an unsuccessful enquiry for Kenan Yildiz as their search for a new left winger continued, with Juventus uninterested in a sale. Mikel Arteta is poised to bring in a new left winger this summer as a potential addition to his attacking setup, with The Athletic reporting the unsuccessful enquiry for Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, with the Turkish international not available for transfer in this window.

The Spanish coach could part ways with one of Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli. Arsenal finished the season as Premier League winners, but a review of the squad suggests they may need new attackers. Gabriel Jesus could leave as he enters the final year of his deal, while Arteta could also part ways with one of his current left wingers, namely Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard.

Martinelli is reportedly of interest to PSG and Bayern Munich, as Arteta has set his sights on a few names in the market. Exit plans for Trossard hinge on Arsenal securing a replacement, with the club exploring alternative targets in the market.

Arsenal fail in Kenan Yildiz enquiry?

Arsenal have reportedly failed in an enquiry for Kenan Yildiz, as Juventus have made it clear they do not intend to sell their star attacker. The Bianconeri reached an agreement on a new deal with the Turkish international, as Fabrizio Romano confirmed on X earlier in 2026, with the Turin giants now effectively closing the door on any exit.

Romano, in another post on X, confirmed that Juventus have no intention of selling Yildiz in the current summer window. Arsenal have been interested in the Turkish star since December, and they may now have tested the waters to determine whether a move is possible in this window. The attacker is widely expected to stay in Turin and start next season there, despite Juventus missing out on Champions League football.

Who else is on Arsenal’s left-winger shortlist?

With Yildiz unavailable, Arsenal are evaluating other options to strengthen their attacking depth. Arsenal have advanced in their pursuit of Leicester City teenager Jeremy Monga, although the young star is not viewed as a player ready to start for the first team. Morgan Rogers is also a big target for Arsenal, as Arteta might see him as a different profile for the left wing, despite the Aston Villa star predominantly playing as an attacking midfielder.

Overall, Arteta is expected to evaluate his options in the market alongside sporting director Andrea Berta, as they could make further approaches for other names on their shortlist. Juventus have confirmed that Yildiz will remain in Turin for the coming season.