Real Madrid join Arsenal in Kenan Yildiz chase

Arsenal are all set to face stiff competition from Real Madrid in their pursuit of Juventus attacking mainstay Kenan Yildiz.

Real Madrid and Arsenal are tracking Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz as a potential signing target, despite the Italian club’s reluctance to sell.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid continue to monitor the 21-year-old Turkish international. Arsenal are also tracking the forward, having already explored the possibility of signing him during the summer transfer window.

Juventus, however, have made their position clear. The Serie A giants are not currently considering Yildiz’s sale and have tied him down to a new contract extension in February running until June 2030. Any suitor would require a substantial offer to convince Juventus to sell.

Yildiz established himself as one of Juventus’ most important attacking players during the 2025/26 campaign. He featured in 47 official matches, scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists. Those numbers underline his development into a regular starter and explain why interest in his services has continued to grow.

European giants are after Yildiz

Arsenal made enquiries about the Turkish attacker in June and were met with a negative response. The Gunners nevertheless continued to consider him during August as they searched for another option on the left side of their attack.

The North London club’s continued interest stems from a need for left-flank depth and quality following the departures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. The arrival of Christos Tzolis did not prevent the club from pursuing another high-level winger.

Yildiz could therefore fit the profile of the attacker Arsenal are seeking, particularly given his age, versatility and potential to develop into a leading European forward.

Real Madrid’s interest is more speculative; the club monitors elite young talent but already possesses a wealth of left-flank options. Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Yan Diomande can all provide competition in that area, meaning Madrid would likely need to see their squad situation change before making a serious move for Yildiz.

The Juventus forward is currently recovering after undergoing surgery on August 31 for a fracture in his left foot. His eventual return to action could become an important moment, with Arsenal and Real Madrid expected to continue monitoring his progress while Juventus retain control of his future.