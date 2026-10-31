Bournemouth going all out to keep Marcus Tavernier amid Manchester United links

Bournemouth will make a huge effort to keep hold of Marcus Tavernier amid fears of big teams like Manchester United coming in for the in-form winger.

Manchester United have reportedly identified Bournemouth winger Marcus Tavernier as a target, but the Cherries are determined to resist any pursuit, as per a report by Football Insider. Despite being contracted to the club until 2029, the 27-year-old has attracted considerable attention from top-flight suitors, and Bournemouth will make a huge effort to keep him.

After an indifferent start to the season, Bournemouth have won their last five games across all competitions, with Tavernier pivotal to their resurgence. Marco Rose’s side have benefited from the winger’s recent form. He scored in three consecutive games before the EFL Cup win over Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old winger found the net against Sunderland, AC Milan, and Manchester United. Tavernier signed a new deal last summer until 2029, which theoretically gives Bournemouth leverage in their efforts to keep him.

Back in the summer, Everton were reportedly interested in Tavernier, and given Bournemouth’s position with the player, they were unlikely to sell him. The Cherries had no doubts then about Tavernier’s immediate future, although the winger’s displays have continued to attract considerable attention in the market.

Manchester United to fall short in Tavernier chase?

Manchester United are one of those reportedly interested in bringing Tavernier to Old Trafford, as there are requirements in the forward areas ahead of January. Michael Carrick’s position faces significant scrutiny following a run of poor results; the Red Devils have won just one of their first nine Premier League matches this term, including a defeat at Chelsea this weekend.

Manchester United are looking at players who are proven in the division, and they could seek to explore a move for the Bournemouth star. However, there could be complications in the chase, as the Cherries are not considering letting him leave anytime soon, particularly not in January.

In fact, the report states Bournemouth are ready to make a big effort to hold on to the attacker. Whether that means opening fresh talks over another new deal remains the question, but certainly within the realms of possibilities.

Bournemouth are prepared to resist any January bid, particularly as the club’s Europa League campaign demands squad stability. Tavernier is a key player in their continental push, and losing him mid-season could prove costly to both their domestic and European ambitions.