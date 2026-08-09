Everton considering summer move for Marcus Tavernier

Everton will look to sign 27-year-old Bournemouth winger Marcus Tavernier in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Marcus Tavernier is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Bournemouth winger.

Per Daily Mail, the high-flying Premier League club will demand around £35-40 million to part ways with Tavernier in the ongoing transfer window. However, the Leeds-born winger is not the only option on Everton’s wishlist, as they are also interested in Baris Alper Yilmaz and Brennan Johnson.

How has Marcus Tavernier fared in the Premier League so far?

Marcus Tavernier has established himself as one of the most reliable attackers in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from Middlesbrough in August 2022. While the player was impressive during his stint with Boro, he has become a household name in the last four seasons.

While the 27-year-old has not been an undisputed first-choice starter for Bournemouth, he has been an asset due to his versatility and productivity. Tavernier was impressive in the 2025/26 season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 35 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Everton among the prospective suitors also vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Everton’s interest in Marcus Tavernier makes logical sense. The Toffees are scouring the market for a wide attacker, as they are worried about Iliman Ndiaye’s long-term future amid his links with Al-Hilal. Additionally, it is unclear if Jack Grealish will complete a permanent move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, even though recent reports have claimed that they are accelerating talks for a deal.

Several candidates have thus emerged on Everton’s wishlist, with Tavernier also a viable target. The 27-year-old already has extensive Premier League experience and can hit the ground running at the Merseyside club. His vision, pacy outlet, and eye for a goal make him a natural fit in David Moyes’s squad as they look for a replacement for Ndiaye.

However, recent reports have linked Tavernier with several Premier League clubs, and the competition for his signature will be intense. Meanwhile, Everton’s stance on meeting Bournemouth’s asking price of £35-40 million remains unclear, though the outlay is justifiable due to his age profile and recent output.