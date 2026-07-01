Liverpool rival Aston Villa, Fulham in Marcus Tavernier race

Liverpool will look to sign 27-year-old Bournemouth winger Marcus Tavernier in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Aston Villa and Fulham are also interested in Marcus Tavernier. The two ambitious Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a versatile attacker in the coming weeks, and they have submitted enquiries to discuss a possible move for the 27-year-old Bournemouth winger.

How has Marcus Tavernier fared in the Premier League so far?

Marcus Tavernier has become one of the most reliable attackers in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from Middlesbrough in August 2022, having begun his youth career at Newcastle United before joining the Middlesbrough academy in 2013. However, he has become a household name in the last four seasons.

The 27-year-old has not been an undisputed first-choice starter for Bournemouth, but has been an asset due to his versatility and productivity. Tavernier was impressive in the 2025/26 season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 35 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Aston Villa and Liverpool, with Fulham also vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Fulham will target a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, as Harry Wilson’s contract has expired. The Welsh international has yet to commit his future to the West London club, and a Bosman move across the Premier League is on the cards for the former Liverpool prospect amid his links with Aston Villa, Everton, and Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Marcus Tavernier makes sense. The Reds are combing the market for a wide attacker, as Federico Chiesa faces an uncertain future at Anfield. Additionally, Liverpool must sign multiple wingers this summer, as they have yet to fill Luis Diaz’s void, while Mohamed Salah has called time on his illustrious stint with the Merseyside club.

As for Aston Villa, Unai Emery has been yearning for a versatile wide attacker, as he wants more productivity from the flanks to reduce the over-dependence on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins. With Jadon Sancho’s loan spell ending, the West Midlands club must pursue a long-term replacement.

However, Bournemouth would prefer to keep Tavernier beyond the summer for their Europa League campaign in 2026/27, according to TEAMtalk, though the interest from three Premier League rivals may force the Cherries into negotiations.