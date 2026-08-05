Everton make progress in talks to sign Baris Alper Yilmaz

Everton will attempt to sign 26-year-old Turkish international Baris Alper Yilmaz from 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig winners Galatasaray this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Baris Alper Yilmaz is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Galatasaray winger.

Per Football Insider, the Turkish Super Lig champions are demanding £35 million to part ways with the Turk in the coming weeks. However, an agreement is no closer to materialising, even though the report suggests that Everton have “made significant progress towards a deal”.

How has Baris Alper Yilmaz fared at Galatasaray so far?

Baris Alper Yilmaz has transformed into a productive winger since joining Galatasaray from Ankara Keciorengucu in July 2021. The 26-year-old has become a regular in the final third for his club and country in the last half a decade, and his output has improved since the 2024/25 season.

The Turkish international was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, amassing 12 goals and 16 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. While Yilmaz did not reproduce those heroics in an underwhelming 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Everton.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Baris Alper Yilmaz has been on Everton’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest makes logical sense, as David Moyes is concerned about Iliman Ndiaye’s long-term future. The Senegalese international is a target for several bigwigs, though a move to the Saudi Pro League appears to be on the cards amid his links with Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish has yet to return to Everton after the end of his loan spell, though the Toffees are reportedly accelerating talks for a fresh agreement with Manchester City. So, the Merseyside club must sign a productive wide attacker, with Yilmaz emerging as a viable target.

Meanwhile, the Football Insider report has suggested that Galatasaray’s asking price of £35 million is not a hindrance for Everton. So, the onus is on the Premier League club to accelerate talks and meet the 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig champions’ valuation to secure Yilmaz’s signature in the coming weeks.