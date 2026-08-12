Bournemouth confident of keeping Marcus Tavernier amid Everton links

Everton’s pursuit of Marcus Tavernier appears unlikely to produce a breakthrough, with Bournemouth confident of retaining their captain despite interest from the Merseyside club.

According to Football Insider, the Cherries are doing “everything they can” to keep Tavernier and have no intention of encouraging Everton to make a move for the 27-year-old.

David Moyes remains eager to strengthen his options in the wide areas before the transfer window closes, and Tavernier has emerged as one of several players on Everton’s radar. However, Bournemouth’s determination to keep their captain represents a major obstacle to any potential deal.

Bournemouth are determined to retain Tavernier

The Cherries are particularly reluctant to lose another important player after seeing several key members of their squad depart last summer. Their priority is now providing new manager Marco Rose with the strongest possible group as he prepares for his first Premier League campaign.

Tavernier is considered an important part of those plans, both because of his ability in attacking areas and his leadership within the dressing room. As a result, Bournemouth are expected to reject any approaches from Everton and are confident the winger will remain at the club beyond the summer deadline.

That stance could force Moyes and Everton’s recruitment team to concentrate on alternative targets rather than spend valuable time attempting to change Bournemouth’s position.

Everton assessing other winger options

Adding greater quality and depth on the flanks remains one of Everton’s priorities during the closing stages of the window. The Toffees are already believed to be closing in on Brennan Johnson, with a potential swap involving Dwight McNeil being discussed.

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy is another player under consideration, while Everton also remain interested in the possibility of bringing Jack Grealish back to Merseyside should an opportunity emerge. Grealish enjoyed a productive loan spell with Everton last season and developed a strong relationship with Moyes and the club’s supporters.

Tavernier had provided another potential option, but Bournemouth’s refusal to entertain a sale means Everton may have to remove him from their immediate shortlist. Bournemouth’s stance leaves Everton with little room to manoeuvre. Tavernier being club captain makes their reluctance to sell particularly understandable, especially after the significant departures they experienced last summer.

Everton need additional quality out wide, but there is little value in pursuing a player whose club have no intention of negotiating. With Johnson, Murphy and potentially Grealish offering alternative routes, Moyes would be better served concentrating resources on targets who have a realistic chance of becoming available before the deadline.