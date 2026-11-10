Bart Verbruggen happy at Brighton & Hove Albion amid emerging links

Bart Verbruggen is not thinking of an immediate move away from Brighton, as he remains happy despite growing interest from top clubs.

Bart Verbruggen has told supporters he remains content at Brighton despite reported interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool, as per TEAMtalk. The 24-year-old has signalled he is not considering an immediate departure, even as the two European heavyweights circle the Netherlands stopper. The pair are understood to be eyeing Verbruggen as a long-term successor to their respective incumbents.

Brighton have had an exceptional start to the season, sitting second after ten games and pipping Manchester City to the spot at the weekend. Their victory over Brentford extended their run of clean sheets, matching Arsenal’s tally this term. Goalkeeper Verbruggen has been central to that defensive solidity, with seven shutouts already to his name.

Verbruggen and Raya have each kept seven clean sheets this season, demonstrating comparable performances at this stage. Brighton are also the second-best defensive side in the division, behind only Arsenal, with Verbruggen playing a huge role in that improvement—particularly striking given the Seagulls conceded 46 goals last season.

Verbruggen recently commented that he is content with life at Brighton, a statement that may discourage any January approach. In an interview, he said: “I don’t know what will happen in the future. No one knows. All I know is that, at the moment, I’m very happy in Brighton.”

Brighton’s stance on Verbruggen’s future

Brighton have signalled they will not entertain offers for Verbruggen during the campaign. However, the club’s resolve could be tested should one of the interested parties lodge a substantial bid. The overarching position is that the goalkeeper is not for sale at the moment.

Liverpool and Real Madrid represent a significant career step for any goalkeeper. The Merseysiders considered Verbruggen last summer, reportedly as a potential successor to Alisson Becker, with the Brazilian goalkeeper then being linked with an exit.

Liverpool have reportedly considered a 2027 approach for Verbruggen, and could target him next summer, particularly if Alisson is now a possibility to depart Anfield after the season. Given his Premier League pedigree and top-level experience, Verbruggen could be an ideal fit—especially as Giorgi Mamardashvili has yet to convince he can replace the Brazilian.

Real Madrid are also navigating an interesting phase in their goalkeeping department. Reports have linked Raya as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois, and Verbruggen’s recent performances have also placed him on their radar as a potential long-term successor to the Belgian.

Brighton have signalled they will not entertain offers for Verbruggen during the campaign, with the keeper’s contract running until 2028.