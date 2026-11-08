Liverpool line up 2027 summer move for Bart Verbruggen

Liverpool will look to sign 24-year-old Netherlands international Bart Verbruggen from fellow Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion next summer.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Liverpool are “working to identify potential replacements for Alisson as they prepare for him to leave next summer”. With that in mind, the Reds have set their sights on Bart Verbruggen, the 24-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion shot-stopper. However, they are expected to face stiff competition for the Dutchman’s signature next year.

Pete O’Rourke said, “Liverpool, like all the top clubs, will be doing homework on a number of players and they’ll have contingency plans in place. I’m sure all the top clubs across Europe, including Liverpool, will be keeping tabs on Verbruggen because he’s a top quality player and he continues to show that for Brighton.”

The rise and rise of Bart Verbruggen

Bart Verbruggen has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from RSC Anderlecht in July 2023. The 24-year-old emerged as a bright prospect at his previous club, and he has lived up to the billing during his stint with Brighton.

Verbruggen has made over 100 appearances for the Seagulls thus far while keeping 36 clean sheets and conceding 146 goals. His record underscores his status as a top-class goalkeeper. The Dutch shot-stopper has also become the first-choice starter for his national side, and his exploits for his club and country have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Bart Verbruggen has been on Liverpool’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is somewhat surprising, as even though they are preparing for life after Alisson Becker, they already have Giorgi Mamardashvili as his deputy. Additionally, recent reports have claimed that the Georgian international hopes to become the next first-choice goalkeeper for Liverpool soon.

So, while Verbruggen is an appealing target, it makes little sense to sign him and commit funds to his wages and fee unless they sell Mamardashvili, especially considering Lucca Brughmans is set to arrive from Genk next summer. However, recent reports have claimed that Liverpool will sign a replacement if Alisson leaves as a free agent, and Verbruggen is the ideal candidate.

The 24-year-old Dutchman has extensive experience in the English top flight and knows how to deal with the physicality of the league. He has prevented 3.4 goals in the Premier League this season while keeping 11 clean sheets in 14 games across all competitions. With Liverpool ready to pursue his signature next summer, a move will depend on Brighton’s valuation and their finishing position.