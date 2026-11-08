Alisson Becker has serious possibility of leaving Liverpool next summer

Liverpool goalkeeping mainstay Alisson Becker could end up parting ways with the Merseyside club next summer.

Alisson Becker faces an uncertain future at Liverpool, with Fabrizio Romano reporting a serious possibility that the goalkeeper will depart when his contract expires in 2027.

The Brazilian is among the few remaining squad members from Jurgen Klopp’s era; Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Andy Robertson have already moved on, leaving Alisson and Virgil van Dijk as the only major figures from that period still at the club.

Alisson’s potential departure would mark another significant change in Liverpool’s architecture following the exits of Salah and Alexander-Arnold. Virgil van Dijk’s uncertain contract status would compound the club’s rebuilding challenge heading into the 2027 transfer window.

Both Alisson and van Dijk are approaching the end of their contracts, though van Dijk is expected to receive a new deal. Alisson’s situation remains uncertain, and recent reports have linked him with a return to his homeland. Andoni Iraola told reporters before Liverpool’s meeting with Crystal Palace that he hoped Alisson would stay, but stressed that contract decisions rest with the player and club officials.

Alisson could end up leaving next summer

According to Romano, Liverpool are aware that Alisson had considered leaving for Italy, with Juventus showing interest in a potential move during the summer of 2026. The goalkeeper eventually decided to stay after the club extended his contract by another year.

The Brazilian international, who joined the Merseyside club back in 2018 in a €62.5 million deal, wanted to help Liverpool through a period of transition rather than leave after key departures; he therefore remained committed for another season.

However, it seems he will explore opportunities elsewhere next summer amid reported interest from several countries. A departure is not yet certain, though. Liverpool could still decide that the Brazilian remains an important part of their plans and offer him another contract before the end of the season.

The Reds already have Giorgi Mamardashvili as a potential replacement, and they also added Lucca Brughmans, who will arrive next summer, to their ranks in the most recent transfer window. The succession plan already seems in place. However, the Merseyside club are yet to take a final call on his future.