Real Madrid eyeing David Raya as Thibaut Courtois successor

Real Madrid may look to sign 30-year-old Spanish international David Raya from Arsenal as a successor to Thibaut Courtois next summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid have compiled a three-player shortlist as they prepare a succession plan for Thibaut Courtois. David Raya, Diogo Costa, and Giorgi Mamardashvili have thus emerged on Los Blancos’ wishlist ahead of a possible move in next summer’s transfer window.

Courtois has entered the final 12 months of his contract, though Real Madrid’s priority remains tying him to a new contract while identifying his long-term replacement. Meanwhile, per Fichajes, apart from the three goalkeeping targets to have emerged on their wishlist, the Merengues have “faith in Javi Navarro as a future prospect”.

David Raya and his rapid rise

David Raya has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers since joining Arsenal from Brentford. The North London club initially signed the 30-year-old on a season-long loan deal in August 2023 before completing a a permanent move for £27 million in July 2024.

The Spanish international has made over 150 appearances for Arsenal thus far while conceding 113 goals and keeping 69 clean sheets. Raya, who returned to the Emirates this summer after Spain’s triumphant campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has been hot off the blocks this term, keeping three clean sheets in four outings while conceding only once.

La Liga adventure beckoning?

David Raya’s exploits for Arsenal have provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, and he has been on Real Madrid’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest is logical, as Thibaut Courtois is in the twilight of his career and has struggled with a few fitness issues in the last few seasons.

More importantly, the veteran Belgian stopper has entered the final 12 months of his contract, a scenario which has compelled Real Madrid to consider a long-term successor. With Andriy Lunin yet to establish his credentials for the role, signing an experienced goalkeeper appears the prudent step forward, with Giorgi Mamardashvili also emerging as a target.

However, a move to La Liga is reportedly not straightforward due to Raya’s status as Arsenal’s undisputed first-choice starter. The move hinges on whether Courtois signs a new contract and whether Arsenal will release him.