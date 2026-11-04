Tottenham calm over Lucas Bergvall future amid Barcelona links

Tottenham Hotspur are not worried about losing 20-year-old Swedish international Lucas Bergvall next year.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Lucas Bergvall is the subject of interest from Barcelona. The defending La Liga champions are eager to reinforce their midfield unit by signing a versatile midfielder, and they have their sights set on the 20-year-old Tottenham Hotspur prospect.

However, per Pete O’Rourke, Tottenham have “no plans to sanction a sale any time soon” amid his links with Napoli and Barcelona. The report has also revealed Bergvall’s stance on his future, with the Swede in a much “happier” state at the North London club than he was in the summer.

Lucas Bergvall and his time at Tottenham so far

Lucas Bergvall has established himself as one of the most promising young prospects in the Premier League since joining the North London club from Djurgardens IF in July 2024. Spurs secured the 20-year-old after beating intense competition, reportedly paying his agents handsomely to seal the deal.

In the last two seasons, the youngster has been a regular, and he has accumulated over 4,000 minutes across 84 appearances for Tottenham thus far, contributing 2 goals and 9 assists. The Swedish midfielder remains in the North London club’s plans, having featured six times in the ongoing campaign after the North London club tied him to a new contract.

Bergvall’s next step: Tottenham or departure?

Barcelona’s long-standing interest in Lucas Bergvall is understandable. Recent reports suggest the club may sell Frenkie de Jong, with the Dutchman attracting interest from Premier League clubs. Bergvall, with his passing ability and athleticism, is a credible option to replace the Dutch playmaker if he departs, with his physical profile mirroring the Barcelona star.

As for Napoli, Kevin De Bruyne has struggled with fitness issues since arriving from Manchester City last year. Additionally, there are concerns about Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s long-term future, meaning the Partenopei must seek a long-term midfield solution. Bergvall has thus emerged as a viable target, and the less physical nature of Serie A football would also suit him.

However, a deal faces a steep hurdle. With Tottenham hesitant in cashing in on Bergvall after persuading him to stay last summer, his prospective suitors face a tall order to secure his services. The Swedish midfielder’s happiness with his situation at the North London club adds to the challenges, and a deal is unlikely to materialise.