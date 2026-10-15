Manchester United rekindle interest in Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United will look to sign 29-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United failed to sign Frenkie de Jong after submitting a bid worth €65 million over four years ago. While a deal did not materialise back then, Barcelona will be open to parting ways with the 29-year-old midfielder next year.

Per Fichajes, Barcelona will demand around €65 million to sell de Jong, though they will not accept a discounted offer. The report adds that Manchester United are now “analysing the budgetary feasibility of making an offer that meets the asking price” set by Barcelona.

Frenkie de Jong and his consistency as a Barcelona player

Frenkie de Jong has made significant progress since joining Barcelona from Ajax in July 2019, having been a reliable performer in the middle of the park, showcasing the progressive passing to succeed in a possession-dominant system. However, persistent fitness issues have plagued the 29-year-old in the last few years, and he is currently on the sidelines due to another injury.

The Dutch playmaker has made over 300 appearances for Barcelona thus far while chipping in with 20 goals and 31 assists. Meanwhile, despite his fitness problems, the Netherlands international is reportedly a target for several high-profile clubs, with Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will de Jong finally join a Premier League club?

Frenkie de Jong has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest is surprising, as the Red Devils signed three midfielders in the summer transfer window, with Michael Carrick having five midfield options in his squad after the arrival of Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Carlos Baleba.

Unless the Premier League giants shift to a 4-3-3 formation from the current 4-2-3-1 setup, the need for a new midfielder is minimal. However, if United switch to 4-3-3, de Jong could occupy the role Bruno Fernandes currently holds, deploying his progressive passing to dominate possession, particularly with the Manchester United captain’s contract talks held at the moment.

Barcelona’s asking price of over €65 million reflects the Dutch midfielder’s calibre, though it is unclear if Manchester United will pay that despite exploring a similar deal over four years ago.